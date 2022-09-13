ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-worn Bill Russell jacket up for auction

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Sports fans looking to add a piece of history to their closet will soon be able to bid on a warmup jacket worn by one of basketball’s all-time greats.

A warmup jacket worn by Celtics legend Bill Russell during the 1964-’65 NBA season is available for bidding as part of the Lelands Summer Classic Auction.

Russell captured his fifth and final MVP award during the 1965 season. Russell averaged a league-high 24.1 rebounds per game and 15 points per game for a Celtics team that would capture their seventh consecutive championship that spring.

Russell passed away on July 31, 2022. The NBA has announced they will retire his jersey league-wide and all courts during the 2022-’23 season will sport a shamrock with Russell’s number six.

Those looking to bid on the warmup jacket can do so on the Leland Auctions website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

