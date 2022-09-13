ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 23

Happy cat
3d ago

A woman her age should not be sporting a long braid. She looks ridiculous.

Reply(4)
8
Yo Massa
3d ago

One of the World's Biggest RACIST...crawl away 💯

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Complete Betrayal: Wendy Williams 'Heartbroken' As Oprah Winfrey Offers Guidance To Replacement Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams isn't thrilled about her alleged nemesis Sherri Shepherd getting guidance from Oprah Winfrey. According to Radar, the former cohost of The View has been getting advice from the talk show guru as she preps to launch her series SHERRI on September 12 — a privilege that the embattled mother-of-one never had. "Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” the insider dished. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Page Six

Malia Obama and rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund take a stroll through NYC

Fueling romance rumors from coast to coast. Malia Obama was spotted hanging out with rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund in New York City on Monday — a month after the pair spent some time together in LA. The former First Daughter, 24, and record producer, 33, were seen walking around Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood together. They then went to Chinatown to grab lunch. Obama and Eklund did not give the paps any confirmation that they are a couple, however, as there were no public displays of affection during their outing. In fact, the pair spent most of their stroll with their arms firmly crossed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmys#Primetime Emmy
The List

A Closer Look At Lizzo's Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look

The Emmys are turning out celebrity favorites, with a variety of film and television actors stunning on this year's Emmys red carpet, including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Sydney Sweeney, and more. Unless you're a Lizzo stan or are a reality TV show connoisseur, it may be a surprise that the "About Damn Time" singer is nominated for her Amazon Prime's competition program, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls." The show, which received six Emmy nominations and won this year's "Outstanding Competition Program" category, centers around plus-sized women who audition for a spot on her team of backup dancers during her upcoming tour.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Emmys Host Kenan Thompson: “A Hug Moment Would Have Stopped” Oscar Slap; Has No Plans To “Go Out There Hurting Anybody’s Feelings”

In a few days Kenan Thompson will host his first Primetime Emmys show, but he’s not afraid of an ‘Oscar slap’, he says. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in LA on Wednesday night, the SNL comic reflected on the infamous physical clash between Oscars host Chris Rock and Will Smith, and on the pitfalls of ‘roasting’ at awards shows in general.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy