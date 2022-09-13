Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice and Talks 'Wonka' Role
Timothée Chalamet is sharing some sage career advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him. In British Vogue’s October issue, where Chalamet is making history as the first male solo star on the cover, the 26-year-old got candid about his career and his upcoming role as Willy Wonka in the movie musical, Wonka.
JoJo Siwa 'Looked Very Happy' Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend Avery Cyrus, Source Says
Looks like JoJo Siwa is falling head over feet for TikTok star Avery Cyrus. The rumored new couple stepped out for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, with a source on the scene telling ET that they "were spotted holding hands."
Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair
Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge Against Jimmy Kimmel for His Controversial Emmys Bit
Quinta Brunson got back at Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial Emmys bit the best way she could... Interrupting his monologue! The creator, writer and star of Abbott Elementary appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, just days after the late-night host drew ire online for sticking to a bit that had him laying down on the Emmys stage during Brunson's acceptance speech for the Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw (Exclusive)
Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29
YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comment That Hurt Her Feelings
As a daytime talk show veteran, Rosie O'Donnell may have paved the way for Ellen DeGeneres, but the 60-year-old actress and TV personality never appeared on DeGeneres' long-running talk show. DeGeneres, 64, jokingly came out as "Lebanese" on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996 ahead of her character coming out...
Meet LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child
Nick Cannon announced the arrival of his ninth child -- first with LaNisha Cole -- on Wednesday, and he couldn't help but praise the 40-year-old photographer and model while sharing the happy news. Cole's role as a mother to her and Cannon's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, might be her newest job, but it turns out she has quite the career as an artist, model and more.
'Saturday Night Live' Announces 4 New Cast Members for Season 48
Saturday Night Live will feature four new faces when season 48 of the sketch show kicks off Oct. 1 on NBC. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are being added as featured players on the long-running sketch series. The new additions come on the heels of significant...
Oprah Winfrey Calls Queen Elizabeth II 'One of the Great Women of Service' (Exclusive)
Oprah Winfrey is mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 68-year-old TV personality at the premiere of Sidney during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and Winfrey shared where she was at the time that the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch died. "I was hiking in Maui when...
'The Bachelorette' Finale Preview: Rachel Feels 'Betrayed' By Tino and Gabby Fears Rejection From Erich
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey aren't riding off into the sunset just yet. The first part of The Bachelorette's season finale aired Tuesday, and saw the co-leads narrow down their pool of suitors to one each -- Tino for Rachel and Erich for Gabby. However, in a preview of the...
'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Reveals Two Costumes: The Fortune Teller and the Pi-Rat (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer is going all out in season 8. ET exclusively debuts the first look at two new elaborate costumes for the upcoming season -- The Fortune Teller and The Pi-Rat, a play on The Rat Pirate. In the new photos for the costume reveals, The Fortune Teller looks...
