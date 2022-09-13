ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa is giving fans a fresh glimpse of his bold new look. The actor, who has long been known for his lengthy locks, recently teased a dramatic change in his signature hairstyle when he shaved the sides of his head in an effort to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics, documenting some of the haircut on Instagram. Now, he's showing off the full look, which includes a tribal tattoo on the side of his head.
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
ETOnline.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes

Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!. Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
ETOnline.com

Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge Against Jimmy Kimmel for His Controversial Emmys Bit

Quinta Brunson got back at Jimmy Kimmel for his controversial Emmys bit the best way she could... Interrupting his monologue! The creator, writer and star of Abbott Elementary appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, just days after the late-night host drew ire online for sticking to a bit that had him laying down on the Emmys stage during Brunson's acceptance speech for the Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.
ETOnline.com

Zac Efron Says He 'Almost Died' After Shattering His Jaw (Exclusive)

Zac Efron is getting real about the incident that shattered his jaw and almost killed him. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Efron at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, ahead of his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, where he spoke about the painful accident, and put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.
ETOnline.com

YouTube Star Savannah LaBrant Announces Death of Daughter’s Dad at 29

YouTube star Savannah LaBrant shared some heartbreaking news. In a post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old revealed that her oldest daughter Everleigh's father, Tommy Smith, died at the age of 29. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy,” she wrote on the posts. “He...
ETOnline.com

Keke Palmer Weighs in on Viral Fan Campaign for Her to Play X-Men's Rogue

Keke Palmer has never been afraid to shoot her shot for a role, but this time the fans are doing it for her!. A video of the Nope actress showing off different outfits for Vogue sparked a conversation about casting her as a comic-book hero when Palmer briefly appears in a black leather outfit and says she's "manifesting a superhero role" because it would make a perfect costume. While many of the suggestions were the popular casting choices for Black actresses -- regardless of personality -- one particular fan's idea went viral.
ETOnline.com

Meet LaNisha Cole, Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child

Nick Cannon announced the arrival of his ninth child -- first with LaNisha Cole -- on Wednesday, and he couldn't help but praise the 40-year-old photographer and model while sharing the happy news. Cole's role as a mother to her and Cannon's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, might be her newest job, but it turns out she has quite the career as an artist, model and more.
ETOnline.com

'Saturday Night Live' Announces 4 New Cast Members for Season 48

Saturday Night Live will feature four new faces when season 48 of the sketch show kicks off Oct. 1 on NBC. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are being added as featured players on the long-running sketch series. The new additions come on the heels of significant...
