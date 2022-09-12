ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park

The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Reno, NV
2news.com

Florence Drake Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School

Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake Elementary was one of two Nevada schools to...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Chewy Holds Grand Opening for New Reno Fulfillment Center

The company, Chewy held a grand opening for their new fulfillment center in Reno on Thursday. The fully automated facility is 800,000 square feet. It's located over on Virginia Street, near Lemmon Drive. The company plans to fill a total of 1,500 new jobs at the site once fully staffed.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
visitcarsoncity.com

Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet

Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Bed, Bath, and Beyond Announces Sparks Store Among 150 to Close

The retailer Bed, Bath, and Beyond released a list of 150 locations that are soon to be closing for good. Among those stores, is the one at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks. This comes one month following the company's announcement that multiple stores would be closing, as well as the layoff of 20% of its staff.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers

The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubbly#Bootcamp#Fitness Boot Camp#Police Foundation#Reno Police Foundation
2news.com

WCSD to Hold Hiring Event This Saturday

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is hosting a hiring event for a variety of jobs this Saturday in Sparks. Full- and part time positions are available. The event happens Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Procter Hug High School at 3530 Sullivan Lane. WCSD says...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Record-Courier

Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals

Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
Record-Courier

Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley

Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
MINDEN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy