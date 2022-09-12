Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
‘Watercolor Carson City 2022’ Provides Art Contest, Free Painting Demonstration and Fundraiser
A festive weekend is in store for the art community at “Watercolor Carson City 2022.”. The fundraiser for the CIRCLES Initiative and a Western Nevada College scholarship is being presented by "CRME Exploring Watercolor" and Carson City Democratic Women’s Club. All-day delivery for a juried watercolor art competition,...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
2news.com
Food Bank Cancels Senior Distributions on Wednesday due to Hazardous Air Quality
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality. As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364. The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Florence Drake Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School
Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake Elementary was one of two Nevada schools to...
2news.com
Statue Of Julia Bulette Unveiled In Virginia City
Virginia City unveiled a statue to honor a woman who has a unique place in the Comstock’s history – Julia Bulette. The statue was carved from a tree the sculptor says was over a century old.
2news.com
Chewy Holds Grand Opening for New Reno Fulfillment Center
The company, Chewy held a grand opening for their new fulfillment center in Reno on Thursday. The fully automated facility is 800,000 square feet. It's located over on Virginia Street, near Lemmon Drive. The company plans to fill a total of 1,500 new jobs at the site once fully staffed.
Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
RELATED PEOPLE
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-native, “Chopped” champion writes memoir about mental health journey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. Siem stopped by Morning Break to discuss her new book...
2news.com
Bed, Bath, and Beyond Announces Sparks Store Among 150 to Close
The retailer Bed, Bath, and Beyond released a list of 150 locations that are soon to be closing for good. Among those stores, is the one at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks. This comes one month following the company's announcement that multiple stores would be closing, as well as the layoff of 20% of its staff.
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
WCSD to Hold Hiring Event This Saturday
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is hosting a hiring event for a variety of jobs this Saturday in Sparks. Full- and part time positions are available. The event happens Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Procter Hug High School at 3530 Sullivan Lane. WCSD says...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
KOLO TV Reno
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
L.A. Weekly
Andrew Ruiz Perez Killed, Diana Shemyakina Arrested after Solo-Car Crash on Pioneer Trail [South Lake Tahoe, CA]
Woman Arrested Following Fatal Rollover Crash near Golden Bear Trail. The fatal incident happened on September 11th, just before 7:00 p.m. on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail. According to the California Highway Patrol, Diana Shemyakina, in a 2011 Honda CR-V made an unsafe turn at a high-speed rate. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
Chewy opens 800,000-square-foot Reno fulfillment center, adding 1,500 jobs
Chewy new Reno fulfillment center is officially open for business. The pet retailer celebrated the grand opening of the new Chewy logistics facility Thursday at 8001 N. Virginia St. The Reno fulfillment center is the second Chewy facility in the region — and 13th overall, according to the company. Chewy opened its first fulfillment center in...
Record-Courier
Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals
Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
Record-Courier
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
Comments / 0