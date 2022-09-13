ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Court returns to Central Library

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash — Community court returned to the Spokane Public Central Library on Monday.

Community court takes a different approach to holding people accountable for non-violent crimes.

The court focuses on low-level crimes such as malicious mischief, theft and even people who violate the sit and lie ordinance. The court doesn’t take up charges related to domestic violence or DUI.

The court’s goal is to address the root cause of the crime by utilizing a problem-solving approach that creates individualized justice.

“If you’re dealing with someone on a one-on-one basis, and you’re able to help them elevate their own lives,” Judge Mary Logan said. “Then they are much likely to not be in the doorway of a business because they have no other place to go and that’s the safest place for them.”

People in community court have to undergo a criminal needs analysis. If treatment is shown to be one of their needs, they have to follow through with the treatment along with any other needs.

“They’re required to address any of the needs that are expressed once that evaluation is undertaken because again the hope is that we’re getting at the root cause of why it is there might be on the street or an inconsistent shelter space or struggling with mental health issues,” Logan said.

In addition, people are required to give back to the community and attend community court on a weekly basis, which is different from the traditional court where people typically are expected to appear every month.

“The goal is to find the balance. Make sure that people are accountable at the same time,” Francis Adewale lead public defender of Spokane Community Court said. “Make sure that you provide the services that you need, and we’ve had a lot of support from both sides of the aisle.”

Community Court averages 10 to 15 new charges a week on top of monitoring current cases.

The court is the first one to be implemented at a library. It started in 2013 based on a model out of the Center for Court Innovation.

“I know for a fact that in my last three years working as the lead prosecutor in community court we’ve saved at least a dozen who otherwise may not still be here today,”  David A. Kling assistant city prosecutor.

You don’t have to be charged to use Community Court. It’s also a place to access service providers such as counseling, licensing identification, healthcare and more.

It’s open to the public at 10 a.m. every Monday in the events room A & B.

MABZ
3d ago

Justice should not be individualized!!! It is suppose to be BLIND!!! WTF AMERICA??? This is enraging! And to do it in a library is beyond repulsive!!

