q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Bolt Creek Fire increases in size, but perimeter remains the same
The Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish has grown to more than 14 square miles — larger than Mercer Island — but despite the growth, fire officials are feeling more hopeful than they were a couple of days ago. Hot, dry weather and strong winds from...
kpug1170.com
Bolt Creek Fire slows, fires in North Cascades continue to burn
NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – The growth of a wildfire in rural Snohomish County has slowed, allowing some mandatory evacuations to be eased. Days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave, some residents in the town of Index are being allowed back to their homes. However, those...
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
kpq.com
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
snohomishcountywa.gov
Snohomish County to Close Solid Waste Transfer Stations and Drop Boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Solid Waste facilities temporarily not accepting green waste and wood debris. EVERETT, Wash., September 15, 2022 – Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County will close all Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, September 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
KOMO News
Bolt Creek Fire burns nearly 8,000 acres near Skykomish, remains 2% contained
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The skies are clearing in the Puget Sound region after a smoky weekend caused by the Bolt Creek Fire, which started early Saturday morning. The fire, which is just 2% contained as of 9 a.m. Monday, has burned an estimated 7,660 acres in King County north of Skykomish.
'It’s desolate, it’s eerie': Residents evacuate from growing Bolt Creek Fire
SEATTLE — Residents living near the Bolt Creek Fire were told to evacuate Saturday as the blaze grew to several thousand acres. Car after car were turned away on Highway 2 East of Gold Bar Sunday morning. The road was blocked with a road closed sign and manned by a Washington Department of Transportation worker.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area
The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton
MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
Washington State Patrol investigates man throwing rocks at cars along SR 900
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers are concerned after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along state Route 900 between Renton and Issaquah. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating. The agency said if a car got hit by a rock on the roadway it could cause a crash or someone could be seriously hurt.
KOMO News
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
Load testing conducted on West Seattle Bridge to determine if reopening will occur Sunday
SEATTLE — If all goes according to plan, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this Sunday. However, some critical tests were conducted on the bridge on Tuesday to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point. Crews conducted...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
