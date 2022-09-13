ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Index, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
kpug1170.com

Bolt Creek Fire slows, fires in North Cascades continue to burn

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – The growth of a wildfire in rural Snohomish County has slowed, allowing some mandatory evacuations to be eased. Days after the blaze sent residents and hikers scrambling to leave, some residents in the town of Index are being allowed back to their homes. However, those...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Skykomish, WA
City
Gold Bar, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Index, WA
kpq.com

Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed

Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
SKYKOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bolt Creek Fire
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
snohomishcountywa.gov

Snohomish County to Close Solid Waste Transfer Stations and Drop Boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25

Solid Waste facilities temporarily not accepting green waste and wood debris. EVERETT, Wash., September 15, 2022 – Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County will close all Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, September 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kpq.com

Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area

The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
PESHASTIN, WA
KING 5

No charges in I-5 crash that killed tow truck operator in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — A state investigation into a crash that killed a tow truck operator in February has found the causing driver was not impaired as originally suspected. Joe Masterson, 49, died after being struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Milton on Feb. 15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway shoulder when a semi-truck veered toward him and hit him, according to Washington State Patrol.
MILTON, WA
KOMO News

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy