ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
CARLISLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Joy, PA
Ephrata, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Mount Joy, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County fire displaces four

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Violent Crime#Cybertip
FOX 43

Search called off in York County train incident

YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle Police search for missing boy

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department reported on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez. Police say Jaquez left his home on Sept. 14 around 8 p.m. and never returned home. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light gray shorts, and...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy