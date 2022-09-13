Read full article on original website
Related
Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
Dauphin County man charged with attempting to kill witness
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on intimidation of a witness charges. Melvin R. Thomas, 43, was indicted on firearms charges and intimidation of a witness, according to a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a Lancaster County crash, according to Lancaster officials. The crash was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 1300 block of Furnace Road in Elizabeth Township. Injuries have been confirmed, according to Lancaster officials,...
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
York County fire displaces four
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search called off in York County train incident
YORK, Pa. — A multi-hour search for two individuals was conducted in East Manchester Township, York County following an incident with a train. According to an official with the Eagle Fire Company, the engineer of the train said they believed they saw two people on the tracks of the railway bridge while crossing over Codorus Creek.
Carlisle Police search for missing boy
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department reported on Wednesday that it is searching for a missing juvenile, Kazmeer Jaquez. Police say Jaquez left his home on Sept. 14 around 8 p.m. and never returned home. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, light gray shorts, and...
York County man dies 25 days after being injured in two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township
YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the identity of an 81-year-old man who died in the hospital Sunday of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash more than three weeks earlier. Delmar Sipes, of the 1700 block of Pelham Drive in Springettsbury Township, was pronounced...
York City Police's 2-week enforcement operation yields multiple arrests, gun and drug seizures
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department's Violence Intervention Unit (VIU) on Wednesday announced the results of a two-week operation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal firearms, illicit drugs, and money. "The VIU focused its attention on group members associated with the city’s gun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Lancaster woman charged in connection to deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash on Route 30
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Whitney Webb, 27, of the 600 block of Poplar St., was charged on August 22 after...
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
Police: Retail thieves steal $9,500 worth of underwear from Capital City Mall Victoria's Secret
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of suspected retail theft incidents last month at a Victoria's Secret store in the Capital City Mall. Suspects made off with more than $9,500 worth of women's underwear in the separate incidents, which occurred 13 days apart, according to Lower Allen Township Police.
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign
YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0