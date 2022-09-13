ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

2 men killed in shooting inside Newport News apartment

By Julius Ayo
 7 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an apparent domestic-related deadly shooting Monday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 44th Street. This is at the Baughman Court apartment complex.

When they got to the scene, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the investigation determined that 32-year-old Terrance Kendale Ferebee and 20-year-old Takaree Nijinn Allen exchanged gunfire inside a home at 44th and Madison Avenue.

Allen died at the scene and Ferebee died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe this shooting stemmed from an ongoing domestic-related situation involving a third party.

Newport News Police have a C.A.R.E. walk planned for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that will begin at the location of the shooting. Detectives and officers will be participating, to offer support for the community.

“Gun violence affects all of us and must be addressed through multiple approaches and resources,” said Chief of Police Steve Drew.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

