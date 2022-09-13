ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMBC.com

Lawrence police investigate after skeletal remains found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said they are investigating after skeletal remains were found. Authorities said the remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10. "We feel confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play,"...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Federal investigation underway into employment practices of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hiring practices at the Kansas City Police Department are the target of a new U.S. Department of Justice civil rights investigation. "If the Department of Justice sends you a letter like this – which they just don’t do every day – that tells you that perhaps what we shouldn’t do is just say the status quo is fine, we should have less accountability," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-435 in Leawood Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-435 near State Line Road Saturday night, according to Leawood police. Police say around 8:10 p.m. a woman in her 30s was hit by a car driving westbound on I-435 just west of State Line Road. Responders attempted...
LEAWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Tattoos#Missing Persons Unit
KMBC.com

Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KMBC.com

Bethany man dies in Cass County crash

PECULIAR, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-49 in Peculiar Friday night. Missouri State troopers say 27-year-old Randall May was heading southbound on I-49 when he left the roadway and crashed into a barrier just past the Route J exit. It happened at around 9 p.m.
PECULIAR, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park approves ordinance regulating nuisance parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park, Kansas, approved a new ordinance Monday regulating nuisance parties. The city council unanimously approved the measure, which help police deal with properties where people are violating noise ordinances, using drugs or alcohol illegally, damaging property, littering, creating parking or traffic issues and more.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Record heat expected today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Record high temperatures expected today. Highs in the upper 90s and to around 100 with the exception of communities north of 36-Highway where highs will only reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record high temperatures expected again Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s to around 100. A cold front arriving Wednesday will end the excessive heat and bring about fall-like temperatures for the remainder of the week. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will still be unseasonably warm with a high of 82. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will drop into the 50s and 60s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine Saturday. High 82. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Sunday. High 76.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe man volunteers time fixing bicycles for children in foster care

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas, man is volunteering his time to fix donated bicycles for children in foster care. When CASA volunteer Ballard Yeates opens his garage door, he is really opening his heart. "They won't be new, but they'll be rideable," he said. Yeates said he likes...
OLATHE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy