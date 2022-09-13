KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Record high temperatures expected today. Highs in the upper 90s and to around 100 with the exception of communities north of 36-Highway where highs will only reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record high temperatures expected again Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s to around 100. A cold front arriving Wednesday will end the excessive heat and bring about fall-like temperatures for the remainder of the week. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will still be unseasonably warm with a high of 82. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will drop into the 50s and 60s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine Saturday. High 82. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Sunday. High 76.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO