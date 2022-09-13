Read full article on original website
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police investigate after skeletal remains found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, said they are investigating after skeletal remains were found. Authorities said the remains were found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10. "We feel confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play,"...
KMBC.com
Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash ran from scene on foot Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Watch the video above for some of Monday's top stories. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck who ran away from a fatal crash Sunday night. Police said officers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash in the...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
KMBC.com
Federal investigation underway into employment practices of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hiring practices at the Kansas City Police Department are the target of a new U.S. Department of Justice civil rights investigation. "If the Department of Justice sends you a letter like this – which they just don’t do every day – that tells you that perhaps what we shouldn’t do is just say the status quo is fine, we should have less accountability," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-435 in Leawood Saturday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-435 near State Line Road Saturday night, according to Leawood police. Police say around 8:10 p.m. a woman in her 30s was hit by a car driving westbound on I-435 just west of State Line Road. Responders attempted...
KMBC.com
Lenexa Police Department using new technology to send text messages after 911 calls
LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is using new technology to keep people safe. It’s called SPIDR Tech and Lenexa is one of the first departments in the country to use it. The technology sends text messages to some callers after they talk to a 911 dispatcher....
KMBC.com
Former KCK detective accused of exploiting females is granted pre-trial release
TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has granted a pre-trial release for a former Kansas City, Kansas detective facing six federal felony charges. Roger Golubski is accused of abuse of power and sexual assault. He will be restricted to home detention, except for medical treatment, religious services, and court. The...
KMBC.com
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
KMBC.com
Man dies after being ejected from ATV in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — A man is dead after he was ejected from a four-wheeler ATV Friday night. Officers were called to South Lennox Drive near South Stratford Road at 11:08 pm. Police say the ATV struck a curb, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. They found a...
KMBC.com
Bethany man dies in Cass County crash
PECULIAR, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on I-49 in Peculiar Friday night. Missouri State troopers say 27-year-old Randall May was heading southbound on I-49 when he left the roadway and crashed into a barrier just past the Route J exit. It happened at around 9 p.m.
KMBC.com
Two people in critical condition after early morning rollover crash on 169 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says two people are in critical condition Saturday after an early morning crash. Accident investigators met with responding officers after vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned on 169 Highway. Authorities say their investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Tahoe...
KMBC.com
Overland Park approves ordinance regulating nuisance parties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park, Kansas, approved a new ordinance Monday regulating nuisance parties. The city council unanimously approved the measure, which help police deal with properties where people are violating noise ordinances, using drugs or alcohol illegally, damaging property, littering, creating parking or traffic issues and more.
KMBC.com
Record heat expected today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Record high temperatures expected today. Highs in the upper 90s and to around 100 with the exception of communities north of 36-Highway where highs will only reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record high temperatures expected again Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s to around 100. A cold front arriving Wednesday will end the excessive heat and bring about fall-like temperatures for the remainder of the week. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will still be unseasonably warm with a high of 82. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will drop into the 50s and 60s with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine Saturday. High 82. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Sunday. High 76.
KMBC.com
Olathe man volunteers time fixing bicycles for children in foster care
OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas, man is volunteering his time to fix donated bicycles for children in foster care. When CASA volunteer Ballard Yeates opens his garage door, he is really opening his heart. "They won't be new, but they'll be rideable," he said. Yeates said he likes...
KMBC.com
Benefit show Thundergong back in Kansas City this November, Jason Sudeikis returns as host
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jason Sudeikis will be back in Kansas City this November to host the sixth annual Thundergong, a celebrity benefit show for the Steps of Faith Foundation. Tickets officially go on sale Friday for the Nov. 12 charity concert. Sudeikis describes Thundergong! as a variety show...
KMBC.com
Energy efficiency expert shows what you can do to help winterize your home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experts warn that your winter heating bill could be nearly double this year. The war in Ukraine, a hot summer, and past winter storms have driven up the costs dramatically. The key is to plan ahead. What you do now could save a lot of...
KMBC.com
FL Gov. Ron DeSantis in Olathe to campaign for republican candidate for KS Gov. Derek Schmidt
OLATHE, Kan. — Hundreds of people were at the Embassy Suites in Olathe for the Unite and Win Rally. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held the rally to show his support for current Kansas Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt. Conservative group Turning Point Action hosted the rally.
