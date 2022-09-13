Read full article on original website
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video
The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at South Los Angeles restaurant: Sources
Philadelphia-based rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday, Action News has learned.
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killing
People on social media have blamed the Philadelphia-born Rapper PnB Rock for risking his safety by posting geotagged photos of her meals in a since-deleted post, and the LAPD says the post may have led to his killing.
Television Shows (About Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.
5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
Man injured during gunfight in Pa. McDonalds parking lot
A man was shot during a gun battle in the parking lot of a Philadelpha McDonalds on Thursday night, according to a story from WPVI. According to the news station, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at Broad and Diamond streets, near Temple University’s North Philadelphia campus. Upon arriving,...
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department's headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a local...
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
What’s a Zep? Norristown explained, on stage
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Last week Cathy Nyagwegwe, 70, was waiting for her entrance during a rehearsal of “TOWN,” a new play about Norristown, Pa., by Theatre Horizon. She has never before performed onstage.
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
Man shot during gun battle in McDonald's parking lot near Temple's campus
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot during a gun battle in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday night.
Video shows moments before Philadelphia teen is gunned down in suspected targeted shooting
PHILADELPHIA - The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teen who police say was targeted by a shooter while walking a dog with a friend is demanding justice as investigators hunt for her killer. Paul Johnson called the fatal shooting of his daughter, Teryn, "overwhelming" a day after police say she...
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
