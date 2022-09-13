ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video

The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Television Shows (About Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia

- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

What's a Zep? Norristown explained, on stage

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Last week Cathy Nyagwegwe, 70, was waiting for her entrance during a rehearsal of “TOWN,” a new play about Norristown, Pa., by Theatre Horizon. She has never before performed onstage.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction of a teenager for the attempted murder of another teen that occurred on a SEPTA platform in July. DA Krasner will also be joined by city officials to talk about the tragic murder of a 41-year-old mother of three and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee who was killed outside of the Mill Creek Recreation Center on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
