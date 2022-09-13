ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

localocnews.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022

Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 16, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 16, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCDA Spitzer reacts to the latest O.C. Hate Crimes Report

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued the following statement in response to the 2021 Orange County Hate Crimes Report which was recently released by the OC Human Relations Commission:. When hate exists in our society, all of our lights are dimmed. The victims who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds

After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa

That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice

I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

CDC issues health alert about severe respiratory illnesses associated with rhinoviruses and/or enteroviruses reported in multiple states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory to local health departments on September 9 regarding reports of increases in pediatric hospitalizations of patients with severe respiratory illness who also tested positive for rhinovirus (RV) and/or enterovirus (EV). RVs and EVs are typically associated with acute respiratory illness (ARI), including asthma, but can also cause a rare but serious neurologic complication involving limb weakness.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year

Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Police to host Coffee with a Cop event

Seal Beach City Council Member Shelly Sustarsic is inviting the community to meet with her and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Often the community’s only interaction with...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course

The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

