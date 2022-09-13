Read full article on original website
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
OC Health Care Agency to recognize Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September with “Light Up Hope OC” campaign
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and to raise awareness of this important issue, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) will be lighting up the exterior of the County of Orange Administrative Offices as well as other iconic locations throughout Orange County in teal and purple during the week of September 19.
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 16, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 16, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
OCDA Spitzer reacts to the latest O.C. Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued the following statement in response to the 2021 Orange County Hate Crimes Report which was recently released by the OC Human Relations Commission:. When hate exists in our society, all of our lights are dimmed. The victims who...
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds
After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice
I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
CDC issues health alert about severe respiratory illnesses associated with rhinoviruses and/or enteroviruses reported in multiple states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory to local health departments on September 9 regarding reports of increases in pediatric hospitalizations of patients with severe respiratory illness who also tested positive for rhinovirus (RV) and/or enterovirus (EV). RVs and EVs are typically associated with acute respiratory illness (ARI), including asthma, but can also cause a rare but serious neurologic complication involving limb weakness.
Letter to the Editor: Clarification on Letter from Former AWG Board Member Regarding Lauren Kleiman
Recently Costa Mesa resident and former Airport Working Group (AWG) board member Andy Smith wrote a letter to the Newport Beach Independent regarding Lauren Kleiman. Kleiman also served on the AWG board from 2017-2019. Smith implied in his letter that AWG was actively seeking Ms. Kleiman to return to the...
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 15
Week four begins with a full slate of Thursday night games. High school coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores and then check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15.
Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year
Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
Scoreboard: Youth Wrestlers Earn State Titles, Placings
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
Seal Beach Police to host Coffee with a Cop event
Seal Beach City Council Member Shelly Sustarsic is inviting the community to meet with her and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Often the community’s only interaction with...
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
