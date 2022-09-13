ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will start at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. During the two-mile walk, participants will hear about resources available for Waco’s homeless population. The walk will end at Church Under the Bridge at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., with transportation provided back to the Meyer Center.
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map

A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
Waco High update: Waco police officer speaks to crowd after shooting report

Waco police responded at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to a call reporting an active shooter at Waco High School, but determined there was not an active threat on the campus. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/police-clear-campus-at-waco-high-after-report-of-shooting-no-indication-of-credible-threat/article_53cb830e-339b-11ed-aebe-176ec3d413f4.html.
Top-of-the-line effort: Mart looking to trenches to lead the way

MART — Mart, Texas might as well be known as Football, Texas. With eight state championships dating back to 1957, the expectation is for the Panthers to be on the field during the last game of the season. That wasn’t the case last December, however. After 14 consecutive...
Midlothian slices up Waco High defense, 66-0

MIDLOTHIAN — Waco High couldn’t wrangle Chad Ragle and the Midlothian Panthers. Ragle chucked four touchdown passes to propel Midlothian to a 66-0 win over the visiting Lions on Thursday night in District 4-5A Div. I play. Waco High (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) has now lost two in...
China Spring's Tyler Beatty after 63-7 win over Mexia

Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty talks to the Trib's DJ Ramirez after China Spring posted a 63-7 victory over the Blackcats in Week 3. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/tre-riffic-night-china-springs-hafford-puts-on-show-in-blowout-of-mexia-63-7/article_7278c494-306a-11ed-8e5d-db405c0c279e.html.
Waco High heads to Midlothian looking to regroup

Waco High (1-2, 0-1) at Midlothian (3-0, 1-0) Waco High was unable to ride the high of its first win this season after snapping at 17-game losing streak against Dallas White, falling to Granbury in a brutal 45-3 loss to open District 4-5A Div. I play. The Lions were caught off guard offensively after losing starting quarterback RJ Young to injury, with Isaiah Ruiz taking his place.
Abbott, Chilton, Gatesville players win Trib fan vote

Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Trib’s Six-Man Player of the Week for the second time this season while Chilton running back Marvion Huitt takes Offensive Player of the Week and Gatesville linebacker Mason Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week. Sustala continued to be a two-way weapon...
