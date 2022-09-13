ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Win or draw Wednesday, Austin FC will make the MLS playoffs

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFCG1_0hsl68Q100

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The past three times on the pitch, Austin FC has squandered chances to qualify for the club’s first-ever playoff appearance, getting outscored 8-1 in the process.

Verde comes home after two road matches, and with a win or a draw Wednesday against Real Salt Lake, they can finally call themselves a playoff team.

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Austin FC: Verde miss chance to clinch playoffs with third straight defeat

Gone are Austin FC’s chances at the Supporters’ Shield, but since they had such a big lead over the rest of the Western Conference in second place, they are still in that position even after three consecutive losses. However, FC Dallas is lurking two points behind and Austin can’t risk further harm if they want to host multiple playoff games. They need to beat Real Salt Lake.

“We continue to face teams that need points and have a real intensity to be in a position to make the playoffs or get in a better position,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said after the 3-0 loss to Seattle on Saturday. “We’ve got to rekindle the spirit and urgency to put teams under pressure.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The last time Verde played Real Salt Lake, May 14 at America First Field (formerly Rio Tinto Stadium), RSL topped the visitors 2-1. Alex Ring scored in the 24th minute to give Verde a 1-0 lead after the first half, but the wheels fell off for Austin in the second half. Dani Pereria picked up a red card in the 47th minute, and RSL scored twice on the 10-man Austin side to take the points.

Top scorer Sebastian Driussi has been nursing a knee injury and played just six minutes against Seattle in a 3-0 loss Saturday at Lumen Field. Even then, he only went on the field to cancel out yellow card accumulation under MLS’ “Good Behavior Incentive.” The game was well out of hand at 3-0 by the time the 20-goal man checked in.

Whether he’s healthy enough to play significant minutes against RSL isn’t clear, but Austin sure needs him to be healthy because they desperately need some goals. Newcomer Emiliano Rigoni, once he gets settled in, could help with that, but he has yet to start a match and has played 81 minutes in his first three matches.

The bottom line for Austin FC is to get some kind of result at Q2 Stadium in front of 20,000 maniacal supporters. A win is more preferable to ensure they stay second in the West, but a tie would still put them in the postseason in the franchise’s second year in the league.

How to watch, stream or listen to Real Salt Lake vs. Austin FC

8:15 p.m., Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV : KBVO (OTA 14)

Streaming : MLS LIVE on ESPN+, AustinFC,com, Austin FC app; UnivisitionAustin.com, UnivisionAustin app (Spanish)

Radio : KASE-FM Alt 97.5; KLQB 104.3 HD2 (Spanish)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

California governor asks DOJ to investigate Abbott for migrant busing

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-California, shared a copy of his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Twitter along with a message that read, "What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn't clever, it's cruel." He said the letter serves as his formal request for the Department of Justice to "begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Rigoni
Person
Josh Wolff
KXAN

Is there still a national coin shortage?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — You saw the signs posted at the entrances to businesses and taped near cash registers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — some variation of: “Please use exact change due to the nationwide coin shortage.”. Business and bank closures during the peak days...
ECONOMY
KXAN

Rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Seattle Sounders#Fc Dallas#The Western Conference#Score#Rio Tinto Stadium#Rsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new foods for 2022 season

DALLAS (KDAF) — With a proud warning in front of their massively delicious announcement, the State Fair of Texas has released its new food lineup for this year’s fair season. “WARNING: These might make you hungry! Here are the new foods waiting to be enjoyed at the 2022 State Fair of Texas!”
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on declassification claims

The Justice Department sought to call the bluff of former President Trump for statements about declassifying the records found at his Florida home, criticizing his legal team for insinuating — but failing to fully assert — the claim. The response came after Trump’s attorneys on Monday repeatedly noted that Trump had the power to declassify […]
POTUS
KXAN

KXAN

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy