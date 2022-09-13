ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-90 near US-2 due to collision

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Two hospitalized after crash in Elk

ELK, Wash. - Two teenagers were taken by Life-Flight to the hospital after a two-car crash near N. Elk Chattaroy and E. Nelson Road. According to deputies, the teens were traveling in a red truck when it turned and didn't yield and was hit by a Kia turning left. The...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
Air quality worsens on the Palouse

As wildfires spread across the Northwest, the air quality in Pullman reached a high of 197 AQI Sunday, according to the Air Quality Index from the Washington State Department of Ecology. Air quality levels are a quarter higher than they were last week, peaking at 144 AQI on Tuesday. The...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...

