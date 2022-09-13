Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-90 near US-2 due to collision
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Man pulled from Spokane River in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Firefighters are performing life-saving efforts on a man found in the Spokane River early Tuesday morning. Crews from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police and Spokane Valley Fire Department are set up in the area of N. Argonne Rd and E. Maringo Dr. The Sheriff’s Office said the man jumped from a bridge and was...
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Fire engine involved in multivehicle accident while responding to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire reported in a hangar at Felts Field Spokane Airport prompted a heavy response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The details and cause of the fire are unknown at this time. Crews remain on...
City of Liberty Lake prepares for 'The Moving Wall' to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - "The Moving Wall," a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall's arrival, volunteers placed a display from the Washington State Fallen...
Four people in the hospital after crash Thursday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown.
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
Two hospitalized after crash in Elk
ELK, Wash. - Two teenagers were taken by Life-Flight to the hospital after a two-car crash near N. Elk Chattaroy and E. Nelson Road. According to deputies, the teens were traveling in a red truck when it turned and didn't yield and was hit by a Kia turning left. The...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. - Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199 near...
Daily Evergreen
Air quality worsens on the Palouse
As wildfires spread across the Northwest, the air quality in Pullman reached a high of 197 AQI Sunday, according to the Air Quality Index from the Washington State Department of Ecology. Air quality levels are a quarter higher than they were last week, peaking at 144 AQI on Tuesday. The...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
