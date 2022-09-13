SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!

