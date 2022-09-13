Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
2-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County; driver arrested: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after injuring a toddler in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Thursday, deputy constables with Precinct 4 said. Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot located in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely
A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that forever altered her son’s and other relatives’ lives. Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver. The accident happened on...
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Click2Houston.com
Man dragged, killed by hit-and-run driver on Westheimer near Hullsmith in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was dragged, then killed by a vehicle in southwest Houston Friday, according to Houston police. It happened on Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow Drive around 5:15 a.m. The crash scene stretched for more than half a mile. Police said the...
cw39.com
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
fox26houston.com
7-vehicle crash reported in Harris County, officials on scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on the scene of a major crash involving seven vehicles. According to Donald Wine, Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain for District 4, the crash occurred on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot just after 8 p.m. A total...
Police searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store and punching employee in SE Houston
HPD said the two suspects took the money from the cash drawer along with other merchandise behind the counter and fled the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April. The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder. On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at...
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
cw39.com
Deputy-involved crash in northwest Houston under investigation
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash on Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles, including one of their deputies. It happened around 8 p.m. last night near Highway 6 and FM 529 in northwest Houston. Deputies say a driver in an SUV crashed into the...
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Click2Houston.com
‘Consider taking a self-defense class’: MCSO offers safety tips after man exposes himself, touches woman jogging near park in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants joggers to be on the lookout for a man who they said inappropriately touched a woman running near a park in The Woodlands Thursday morning,. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a report of an indecent exposure...
Comments / 3