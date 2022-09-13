ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
Click2Houston.com

2-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County; driver arrested: Pct. 4

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after injuring a toddler in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Thursday, deputy constables with Precinct 4 said. Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot located in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely

A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that forever altered her son’s and other relatives’ lives. Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver. The accident happened on...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
HUFFMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident#Sh 99
fox26houston.com

7-vehicle crash reported in Harris County, officials on scene

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on the scene of a major crash involving seven vehicles. According to Donald Wine, Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain for District 4, the crash occurred on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot just after 8 p.m. A total...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputy-involved crash in northwest Houston under investigation

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash on Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles, including one of their deputies. It happened around 8 p.m. last night near Highway 6 and FM 529 in northwest Houston. Deputies say a driver in an SUV crashed into the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy