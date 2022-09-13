ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate

State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup" Updated: 8 hours...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines

Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Future of Arizona Schools: Hoffman, Horne face off in debate for state superintendent

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two candidates running for Superintendent of Instruction had very different solutions for improving Arizona schools. Kathy Hoffman focused heavily on mental health resources, and Tom Horne pushed for more discipline. A heated discussion took place between current Superintendent Hoffman and former Superintendent Horne Wednesday afternoon...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Doug Ducey
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election State#U S Senate#Democratic#Republican
AZFamily

Ex-member of polygamist FLDS church charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that’s long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
AZFamily

Southwest Gas looking to increase rates

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Phoenix couple had to back out of a new home build...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues

PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy