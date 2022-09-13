Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate
State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup" Updated: 8 hours...
AZFamily
Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee suggests former vice president part of a "coup"
State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
arizonasuntimes.com
Grassroots Groups Pressure Arizona Officials to Follow 110 U.S. Counties and Not Use Voting Machines
Voters concerned about election fraud are increasing the pressure on public officials to take additional steps during elections this year to provide additional security, including counting ballots by hand instead of using electronic voting machines for tabulation. Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor sent all Arizona county election officials and sheriffs a letter on August 30 urging the change, and now grassroots organizations are following up with their own campaign.
AZFamily
Governor hopeful Kari Lake has not spent money on TV ads since primary election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake spent two decades on the television airwaves here in the Valley, but her TV time has been non-existent since winning the Republican nomination last month. In the six weeks following the Aug. 2 primary, Lake has spent no money on TV ads, her campaign confirmed on Tuesday. In contrast, the campaign for Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, said they and the Democratic party have shelled out $6.5 million on TV, cable, and digital ads combined since the August primary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
GOP secretary of state candidate alleges former VP Pence was part of Jan. 6 “coup”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video that surfaced on Thursday shows the Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate making some wild claims about the former vice president. The video shows Mark Finchem suggesting former vice president Mike Pence helped contribute to a “coup attempt” on Jan. 6, 2021.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
AZFamily
Future of Arizona Schools: Hoffman, Horne face off in debate for state superintendent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two candidates running for Superintendent of Instruction had very different solutions for improving Arizona schools. Kathy Hoffman focused heavily on mental health resources, and Tom Horne pushed for more discipline. A heated discussion took place between current Superintendent Hoffman and former Superintendent Horne Wednesday afternoon...
kjzz.org
An Arizona journalist spent primary election day as a poll worker. Here's what he saw
As a longtime local political journalist, Hank Stephenson is used to hanging around polling places on election day. But this year, the co-founder of the Arizona Agenda decided to see what it’s like on the other side. Last month he took a gig as a poll worker — and...
RELATED PEOPLE
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
Washington Examiner
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
AZFamily
Democratic candidate for governor says will not debate Republican candidate Kari Lake
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced on Sunday that she will not take part in the only scheduled televised debate with her Republican opponent Kari Lake. “Debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More Republican money flowing to Arizona’s Senate race
A new Republican-allied PAC plans to spend $5 million to boost Blake Masters, who is trailing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.
AZFamily
Ex-member of polygamist FLDS church charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that’s long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door.
'It’s draining': Arizona evictions on the rise as judges face more and more cases
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Anna Huberman has been a judge for more than a decade. The most common case she hears is evictions. "An average of 400 a month for 12 months for ten years," Huberman said. That would total more than 40,000 eviction cases during her tenure. During the...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Southwest Gas looking to increase rates
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Phoenix couple had to back out of a new home build...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
AZFamily
How the Inflation Reduction Act will affect medication prices for Arizonans
Bob’s most recent trip was to Israel, a vacation that cost a pretty penny. So, prior to leaving, Bob purchased travel insurance through a company called Allianz to protect himself financially. Federal safety grant applications reveal school security needs in Arizona. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The grants come...
Comments / 1