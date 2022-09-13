ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

State
Arizona State
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say

Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City that residents confirmed belonged to 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman, St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.“I can confirm that the FBI...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix officers fatally shoot man who they say was moving toward them with sword

Officers shot and killed a man who Phoenix police say was moving toward them while raising a sword on Saturday near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police responded to the area after a caller said a man armed with a sword was striking the fence at the Cactus Park Precinct around 5 p.m., according to Phoenix police. Officers found the man — later identified as Aaron Baughman, 40 — armed with a "samurai sword" and standing in the employee gate of the precinct.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pedestrian killed after collision in Tucson; driver arrested

Police say a pedestrian was killed on Friday evening after being hit by a car around North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road in Tucson. According to police, a man was walking across a marked crosswalk against a green signal when he was struck by a gold Cadillac, driven by 25-year-old Devi Marie Stubblefield. Following the collision, Stubblefield immediately stopped her vehicle and cooperated with the investigation.
TUCSON, AZ

