Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy’s worker charged with murder after customer, 67, is punched and dies
A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been charged with murder after he sucker-punched a 67-year-old customer, a blow that knocked the man to the ground and resulted in his death days later, police said. The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, of Prescott, had been working the service counter July 26...
2 dead after a murder-suicide in Phoenix, police say
A man and a woman were found dead in a Phoenix apartment late Friday night after what police believe was a murder-suicide. Officers said they were called to an apartment in the area of 23rd and Dunlap avenues around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. "When they got...
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
Police arrest teenager in connection to fatal strip mall shooting in north Phoenix
Phoenix police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of a shooting on Saturday at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman injured. The unidentified teenager will be booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing
The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
People
Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says
One student was killed and six others were injured after their school bus was involved in a serious crash. "According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, our school bus slowed down in traffic near another crash when the bus was struck from behind by a semi-truck. Our bus was pushed into the vehicle in front of it," the school wrote.
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say
Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City that residents confirmed belonged to 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman, St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.“I can confirm that the FBI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix officers fatally shoot man who they say was moving toward them with sword
Officers shot and killed a man who Phoenix police say was moving toward them while raising a sword on Saturday near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police responded to the area after a caller said a man armed with a sword was striking the fence at the Cactus Park Precinct around 5 p.m., according to Phoenix police. Officers found the man — later identified as Aaron Baughman, 40 — armed with a "samurai sword" and standing in the employee gate of the precinct.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Strip mall shooting in north Phoenix leaves man dead, woman with injuries
A shooting at a strip mall on 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon left a man dead and a woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. Phoenix police received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived at the...
Pedestrian killed after collision in Tucson; driver arrested
Police say a pedestrian was killed on Friday evening after being hit by a car around North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road in Tucson. According to police, a man was walking across a marked crosswalk against a green signal when he was struck by a gold Cadillac, driven by 25-year-old Devi Marie Stubblefield. Following the collision, Stubblefield immediately stopped her vehicle and cooperated with the investigation.
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Woman sentenced to 4 months in prison after argument causes flight to divert to Phoenix
A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison after her use of racial slurs sparked an argument during a flight to Los Angeles, prompting the pilot to divert the plane to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, New York, was sentenced to...
Hostage ring threatened to leave Cuban migrants in the middle of the ocean, feds say
Three South Florida men face possible life prison sentences after being accused by federal agents of holding Cuban migrants hostage in a Hialeah stash house in exchange for $15,000 from their loved ones.
NJ police searching for teens who broke into home, led cops on chase
Two teenagers smashed the sliding glass door of a Woodcliff Lake home with a rock on Thursday before leading police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, according to the Woodcliff Lake Police Department.
Comments / 0