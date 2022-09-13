Read full article on original website
BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space
TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs. Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square...
Leawood Goodwill to open retail store offering used clothes from high-end brands
A Goodwill donation drop-off center along State Line Road in Leawood is planning to expand its operations into a new retail store at that location, with plans to open in October. Where exactly: The retail store will open as a new component to the existing donation center at 12900 State...
Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
Goodyear to invest $125 million in Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement that is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over 10 years. Previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment...
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
Roger Ortega's latest song, "Back to Kansas," chronicles his return to Topeka. SJ Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production.
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With school back in full swing, Topeka Metro is reminding students that they can ride the bus for free with a student ID for Washburn students or school-issued bus pass for TPS students. Topeka Metro says transportation can be a barrier for many, especially students, so...
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka. They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.
Student leaders in the Scots’ “Girl Up” program handed out roses to their classmates last week in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week. Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. By Tori Whalen. The...
20 businesses apply to have patios in downtown parking stalls, will have until Jan. 1 to comply with new rules
Twenty downtown businesses have applied for a new license that will allow them to maintain the patios and outdoor dining areas that were initially constructed on a temporary basis in downtown parking stalls. The City of Lawrence began a free, temporary “parklet” program in the summer of 2020 amid the...
Community set to remember bicyclist killed in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A community remembrance event has been scheduled to honor the life of Bridget Musser, the bicyclist killed in a Sept. 1 accident in downtown Topeka. Bike Topeka says Bridget Ann Musser Gakle was killed as she was biking through traffic in downtown Topeka on Sept. 1. In her honor, it said the Topeka Rescue Mission and Mobile Access Partnership have scheduled a balloon release at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the MAP site at Topeka First United Methodist Church at 6th and Topeka Blvd.
North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
Manhattan welcomes familiar face as Recreation Superintendent
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has welcomed a familiar face as its new Recreation Superintendent, Chris Curtis, who returned to work in August. The City of Manhattan says Parks and Recreation Director Chris Curtis is hard at work hiring new coordinators and supervisors as the workforce rebuilds during fall programming.
