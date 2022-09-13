Read full article on original website
Motion to block Orange County's rent control ordinance is denied
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed rent control ordinance will be on the November ballot in Orange County, at least for now. In a ruling issued Thursday, a judge denied a motion that would block Orange County voters from having a chance to decide on rent control. "I think...
WESH
Osceola County commissioner candidate sues opponents over 'ghost candidate' accusations
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the candidates in an Osceola County Commission race is suing her opponents, claiming they were part of a scheme to ensure that she would lose. Business owner Jackie Espinosa hoped to be a new voice for the Latino community on the County Commission. But...
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
wmfe.org
Puerto Rican conservatives talk issues that matter ahead of November election
A group of conservative Puerto Rican business owners and leaders held a roundtable Thursday to discuss issues that are important to them ahead of the November election. Puerto Rican members of the Republican party packed into Famas restaurant in Orlando to talk about what is driving them to the polls in November.
mynews13.com
Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
Orlando leaders look to use federal funds to increase homeless services
ORLANDO, Fla. — Homeless advocates say as more and more people deal with rising prices, demand for services and shelter has skyrocketed. That has led many more people to turn to organizations like the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida for help. Coalition president Allison Krall said a...
Orange County to give update on sales tax increase proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders will give an update Tuesday on a tax increase that could bring in millions of dollars for transportation projects. Commissioners voted to let the people decide on the one percentage point sales tax increase that will be on the November ballot. >>>...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
Osceola County officials approve millions in funding for road projects to ease congestion
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Population growth in Osceola County is forcing officials there to act. County commissioners are working with the Florida Department of Transportation on road projects meant to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by recent, sudden growth. The county has earmarked approximately $770 million to spend on...
aroundosceola.com
Osceola, Kissimmee “statesman” Jim Swan passes away
Former Kissimmee Mayor and Osceola County Commissioner Jim Swan — a man who proclaimed to “participate in politics” rather than be a politician — passed away Saturday at the age of 74. Swan, who served the county from 1982-1994 and the city from 2006-16, had recently...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
click orlando
Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
mynews13.com
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
click orlando
Orange County student caught going nearly 100 mph claims he was late for school, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County student who was caught driving more than double the speed limit Thursday morning claimed he was doing so because he was late for school, according to sheriff’s officials. The student was stopped on Apopka Vineland Road near Olympia High School driving...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Puerto Rican UCF grad student paving way for women in aerospace industry
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida graduate student from Puerto Rico is paving the way for women in the aerospace industry. “I lived in the mountains, there’s not a lot of light pollution, so you can see the sky very clear,” Perla Latorre-Suarez said. >>>...
positivelyosceola.com
Toho Water Authority warns of water utility payment scams
Toho Water Authority (Toho) is warning its customers to beware of payment scams. Customers are being contacted by individuals claiming to be from Toho. They threaten customers with immediate water service disconnection if payment is not made immediately. Protect yourself by recognizing suspicious activity. Scams include impersonators who:. Pretend to...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
Clermont proposes 30% property tax increase
CLERMONT, Fla. — The city of Clermont is proposing raising its property taxes by 30%. The city’s current millage rate is 4.2. At first, City Council proposed raising that rate to 5.75, which would have been a 48% increase. But last week, they decided to cap the rate at 5.5.
