Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
mynews13.com

Changes to dangerous Ormond Beach interchange under consideration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A fast-growing spot in Volusia County that already has substandard infrastructure may get a facelift. Crashes and congestion plague US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond Beach. What You Need To Know. US-1 at I-95 in the Destination Daytona area of Ormond...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Buddy Dyer
aroundosceola.com

Osceola, Kissimmee “statesman” Jim Swan passes away

Former Kissimmee Mayor and Osceola County Commissioner Jim Swan — a man who proclaimed to “participate in politics” rather than be a politician — passed away Saturday at the age of 74. Swan, who served the county from 1982-1994 and the city from 2006-16, had recently...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Toho Water Authority warns of water utility payment scams

Toho Water Authority (Toho) is warning its customers to beware of payment scams. Customers are being contacted by individuals claiming to be from Toho. They threaten customers with immediate water service disconnection if payment is not made immediately. Protect yourself by recognizing suspicious activity. Scams include impersonators who:. Pretend to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

