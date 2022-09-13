ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 3

Theory
3d ago

This article sure doesn't give much information. Where on 24 did this happen? what time did it happen?

Reply
3
Related
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Cars
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
KSN News

9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#Traffic Accident#Us 24
plattecountylandmark.com

Trucker injured when rig overturns in Platte County

A trucker was injured in Platte County on Monday afternoon when her rig overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound I-435 just south of Platte City. The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the ramp, overturned and struck a ditch. Driver was Terri L. Munger, 64, of Maysville. She was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WIBW

Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
TOPEKA, KS
mykdkd.com

Single Vehicle Crash Leads to Multi-Agency and Special Community Response

On 09/14/22, a truck hauling a stock trailer containing two horses, left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and crashed at the bottom of the steep, opposite shoulder embankment. It appeared that the driver, Gary Shuey, age 68, of Peculiar, MO, had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while operating the vehicle.
PECULIAR, MO
KMBC.com

Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
JC Post

Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy