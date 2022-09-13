A trucker was injured in Platte County on Monday afternoon when her rig overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound I-435 just south of Platte City. The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the ramp, overturned and struck a ditch. Driver was Terri L. Munger, 64, of Maysville. She was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.

