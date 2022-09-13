Read full article on original website
Theory
3d ago
This article sure doesn't give much information. Where on 24 did this happen? what time did it happen?
I-70 at I-435 reopens after pedestrian struck, killed
Interstate 70 eastbound at Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex was shut down Friday morning following a fatal pedestrian crash.
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in De Soto
One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday on Lexington Avenue in De Soto, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says a man struck by a vehicle at 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue has died from his injuries.
Trucker injured when rig overturns in Platte County
A trucker was injured in Platte County on Monday afternoon when her rig overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound I-435 just south of Platte City. The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the ramp, overturned and struck a ditch. Driver was Terri L. Munger, 64, of Maysville. She was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.
Two crashes on I-70 near I-470 in Independence lead to injuries, hazmat
A multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 in Independence, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon. Two people were injured.
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
KCKPD: Elderly man stepped in front of truck while trying to cross the street
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department closed several blocks of the busy Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning for an investigation into a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Police closed Metropolitan between 41st Street and 44th Street, just to the east of I-635. Motorists are advised to...
Single Vehicle Crash Leads to Multi-Agency and Special Community Response
On 09/14/22, a truck hauling a stock trailer containing two horses, left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and crashed at the bottom of the steep, opposite shoulder embankment. It appeared that the driver, Gary Shuey, age 68, of Peculiar, MO, had a sudden medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness while operating the vehicle.
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
