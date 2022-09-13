Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Dua Lipa Paired the Tiniest Low-Rise Sequin Skirt With a Theater Kid Staple
We've always known Dua Lipa to have a flair for the dramatic — as one of the biggest pop stars of our time, it kind of comes with the title — but the singer just proved she may have even more in common with the average theater kid than just an affinity for performing.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk
Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking,...
Everyone Was Invited to Beyonce’s Belated Birthday Party (But Us)
Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday a little later this year. Check out photos from her star studded extravaganza inside.
RELATED PEOPLE
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Naomi Campbell Straps Into Sleek Slingbacks, Mary Jane Heels and More for Sam Edelman’s Fall 2022 Campaign
Naomi Campbell is stepping into the fall season in style, thanks to Sam Edelman. The legendary supermodel is the brand’s newest campaign star for its glamorous Fall 2022 collection. The campaign, as shared on the brand’s Instagram page, finds Campbell in her signature dramatic style, posing in outfits including a black blazer minidress and a frothy feathered coat. Shot entirely in black and white by Steven Klein, the imagery is a callback to the classic editorials and advertisements of the ’90s, in true supermodel fashion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Edelman (@sam_edelman) Of course, throughout, Campbell also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos
Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12. The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
Allure
Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids
The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
In Style
Britney Spears Just Clarified Her Controversial Instagram Post About Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears is setting the record straight following a controversial Instagram post that landed the singer in some hot water. Earlier this week, Spears shared a graphic with a quote that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people." "I wish I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Kanye West Spotted Having Dinner With Mystery Woman In Santa Monica: Photo
Kanye West, 45, tried to hide his face during a dinner outing with a mystery woman on Sept. 9. The rapper had a hoodie over his head, wore a baseball cap, and sunglasses as he walked by cameras outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. The woman, who walked beside him, kept her face out in the open and wore a long white dress under a black jacket from Kanye’s Yeezy Gap line and white sneakers.
Khloe Kardashian’s Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True: ‘My BFF 4 Life’
So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived. “I’m a really fun aunt, […]
interviewmagazine.com
Lisa Rinna Brings Hot Villain Energy to Priscavera SS23
For Priscavera’s SS23 runway show, the Rome-Born designer Prisca Vera Franchetti brought her sultry looks to Brooklyn where a front row of hotties in slinky mesh and satin looks sat snacking popcorn and taking notes. Lisa Rinna, the actress and alleged villain of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mesmerized the audience in a long white dress, while our girl Richie Shazam closed down the catwalk in a dreamy Y2K-inspired set. After the show, we had a tequila with Rinna and her charming husband Harry Hamlin, and caught up on internet drama, iconic models, and whether or not she pops edibles before her modeling gigs.
Sydney Sweeney looks elegant in a floral patterned dress the Glamour x Tory Burch Emmys luncheon
Sydney Sweeney showed off her classic and elegant side as she attended the special Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon earlier on Saturday in West Hollywood. The Euphoria star, 24, donned a long, floral dress as she posed for photos once she arrived at the event which took place at the social club, Holloway House. Sydney slipped into a long, flowy dress with thin straps that comprised of a black and cream-colored floral pattern.
Kim Kardashian Dazzles in an Iridescent Fendi Gown and Crystal Studded Block Heels at Fendi’s 2023 Resort Show
Kim Kardashian attended Fendi’s ’23 resort show yesterday at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York following a slew of star studded guests. Sparkling from head to toe, the former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a full Fendi look from its fall ’22 collection, which consisted of a lengthy gown and bedazzled footwear.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
In Style
The Comfy Italian Clog That Almost Never Goes on Sale Is 30% Off for 'InStyle' Readers Right Now
They say beauty is pain, and while sure, people have done some pretty bold things for the sake of beauty and style, we're suckers for comfort, all day, every day. Better yet, though, is if we can look cute and be comfy, and M.Gemi's fan-favorite clogs make this possible. If...
Comments / 0