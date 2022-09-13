ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Todd Kucinski | General Manager of Tiger Sports at University of Memphis. Leshundra Robinson | Co-Founder & Executive Director of UCAN of Memphis. Victor Vega | Founder of Vic Vega Clothing. Brianna Smith | Founder of Memphis 10...
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open their shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. The...
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show. Erin Stone | Tournament Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship. Joe Tomek | Executive Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
Woman arrested for animal cruelty after MAS officer found neglected animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after a Memphis Animal Shelter officer found neglected animals in her backyard. Officers responded to an animal cruelty case on September 15, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. when a MAS officer advised the police they found five dogs almost dead from starvation.
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
Public Safety
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
Shelby County Clerk’s Office prepares for another week of closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be the last day for you to access the Shelby County Clerk’s Office before a full week of closure next week. Earlier this summer, officials with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office told us all office locations would be closed next week Sept. 19-23 to catch up on an increase in new and renewed plate requests.
