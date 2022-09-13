Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
Conversation about Tennessee's Truth In Sentencing law resurfaces amid string of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nephew of one of the victims killed in last week's shooting spree was as shocked as anyone to learn the man accused of the crime only served 11 months of a three-year sentence. "It's no way in the world he should've been out; just the...
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Todd Kucinski | General Manager of Tiger Sports at University of Memphis. Leshundra Robinson | Co-Founder & Executive Director of UCAN of Memphis. Victor Vega | Founder of Vic Vega Clothing. Brianna Smith | Founder of Memphis 10...
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
actionnews5.com
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open their shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. The...
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show. Erin Stone | Tournament Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship. Joe Tomek | Executive Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship.
actionnews5.com
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested for animal cruelty after MAS officer found neglected animals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after a Memphis Animal Shelter officer found neglected animals in her backyard. Officers responded to an animal cruelty case on September 15, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. when a MAS officer advised the police they found five dogs almost dead from starvation.
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TBI is hiring to help with long turnaround times on testing rape kits
The turnaround time to test a sexual assault kit can be months to even a year. That leaves victims languishing while police try to solve the crimes against them.
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said. All...
WSMV
How scammers are targeting EBT accounts - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom is warning others after the money she had to buy food for her family was stolen. She is just one of hundreds of Tennesseans targeted in just the last month. It is a growing trend targeting those who need help the most.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office prepares for another week of closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be the last day for you to access the Shelby County Clerk’s Office before a full week of closure next week. Earlier this summer, officials with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office told us all office locations would be closed next week Sept. 19-23 to catch up on an increase in new and renewed plate requests.
Comments / 2