Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr. , Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr., 73 of Boardman, died Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jack was born October 11, 1948 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lorraine (Romesberg) Hudson. Jack was a hard worker and was...
27 First News
Bettymarie Haas, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettymarie Haas, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1940 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sam and Betty Weber Bruce. As per Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or...
27 First News
Carol Aileen McCabe, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock. Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered...
27 First News
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.
27 First News
Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Betty (Flynn) Yeakel. Richard was a 1969 graduate of...
27 First News
Joyce Pander, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Pander, 81, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.
27 First News
John H. “Jack” Takash, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John H. “Jack” Takash, age 84, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer, Pennsylvania. Born December 1, 1937 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Jack was the son of the late John J. and Alda (Jones) Takash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Florence Mae Grate, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Mae Grate, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Crandall Medical Center, where she had resided since May. Florence was born May 31, 1938 in Salem, a daughter of the late Ed and Stella (Vincent) Rea.
27 First News
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
27 First News
George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Calvin Vukovich, Jr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born a Catholic on November 13, 1950, on the south side of Youngstown, Ohio. George often appeared calm and subdued no matter what emotions...
27 First News
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Marlene R. (Brown) Wright, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. Wright, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, September 9, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana. She was born September 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, a daughter of William A. and Mabel (Allison) Brown. A Salineville High School graduate, Marlene worked...
27 First News
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
27 First News
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
27 First News
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Goterba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann (DeVito) Goterba of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 9, 2022 at The Hospice of The Valley, Poland, Ohio, after a short period of declining health,. Kathleen (who often went by Kathy) was born in Youngstown, Ohio June 10, 1944.
27 First News
Nancy Lee Dingess, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, Nancy Lee (Henry) Dingess, age 71, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to the late Eugene Lloyd and Eleanor Jane (Baltrus) Henry. Nancy is survived by her sister,...
27 First News
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
27 First News
Margaret “Margi” M. Vernal, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margi” M. Vernal, age 94, passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born March 25, 1928 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of Thomas Patrick and Anna (Boylan) Burns. Margaret was a 1946 graduate...
27 First News
Alfonso Antwan Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfonso Antwan Campbell, 50, of Youngstown went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Mr. Campbell was born July 6, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Lester K. Jackson and Bernice Campbell. He was a 1991 graduate of Woodrow...
Comments / 0