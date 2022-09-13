ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A apologizes for tweet some say was racially insensitive

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Chick-fil-A released an apology after a tweet that has been called racially insensitive.

A Twitter user named Don tweeted at Chick-fil-A on Sept. 9, saying “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets…………” with an accompanying gif.

“Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the permanent menu, Don!” the fast food chain’s official Twitter account replied.

“The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY . “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate and serve the surrounding community.”

Chick-fil-A response on Twitter has been retweeted over 1,700 times and quote-tweeted almost 7,000 times.

