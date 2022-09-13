Read full article on original website
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
KFDM-TV
Police arrest three after responding to shots fired, searching for fourth suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police responded to a "shots fired" call in the 4600 block of Magnolia Street around 2:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Cody Guedry. When officers arrived, four males took off on foot. Officers set-up a perimeter in the neighborhood and arrested three people, who will be charged...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:. Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Ronald...
Orange Leader
Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop
An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said. Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police...
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
kjas.com
Woman arrested after Orange Co traffic stop reveals 99lbs of marijuana
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says a woman is jailed after a Thursday traffic stop revealed 99 pounds of marijuana and other criminal activity. According to deputies, they stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo on Interstate 10 after observing the driver commit several traffic violations. The report said 30-year-old Malika Deshe...
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH
At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
Orange Leader
Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler
Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting
A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
SCAM ALERT | Chambers County Sheriff's Office warning community about recent phone scam
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff's Office officials are warning the community about a phone scam where the caller pretends to be an area police officer. The caller claims that the person receiving the call owes money for failing to respond to a summons, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Lake Charles American Press
9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown
BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
westcentralsbest.com
McDonald's Worker Arrested in Sulphur for Identity Theft
Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department. She was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Port Arthur News
Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest
GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
