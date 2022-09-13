ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:. Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Ronald...
GROVES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Groves, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kogt.com

Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse

Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woman arrested after Orange Co traffic stop reveals 99lbs of marijuana

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says a woman is jailed after a Thursday traffic stop revealed 99 pounds of marijuana and other criminal activity. According to deputies, they stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo on Interstate 10 after observing the driver commit several traffic violations. The report said 30-year-old Malika Deshe...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH

At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Groves Police Department
Port Arthur News

Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting

A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat leads to West Brook lockdown

BEAUMONT — West Brook High School has received an all-clear and the shelter in place has been lifted. Earlier this morning, administrators received a fax that included a threat of an explosive device on school grounds. Campus administrators and the BISD Police Department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place while BISD police, Beaumont Police, the ATF and other law enforcement agencies searched in and around the campus, using a K-9 as part of the search.
BEAUMONT, TX
westcentralsbest.com

McDonald's Worker Arrested in Sulphur for Identity Theft

Sulphur, La - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department. She was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
SULPHUR, LA
Port Arthur News

Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest

GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy