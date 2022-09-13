The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO