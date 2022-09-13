Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ghost Ship fire 2016: Master tenant Derick Almena could return to jail for violating probation
In a recent search of Almena's Ukiah home, investigators found one 38-caliber bullet, a machete, 10 bows, and more than 50 arrows. Under his probation, Almena is not allowed to own "firearms, ammunition, or any deadly or dangerous weapons."
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment
A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
rwcpulse.com
Menlo Park police seize firearms, drugs and fireworks following search of East Palo Alto home
Menlo Park police took four people into custody Monday following a search of an East Palo Alto home that allegedly had firearms, narcotics, marijuana, counterfeit currency and fireworks. Police said in a statement that officers spotted a "person of interest" -- currently on parole and known from prior law enforcement...
San Carlos beheading suspect’s arraignment postponed after he requests psych evaluation
A man accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend with a sword in San Carlos requested a psychiatric evaluation and declined to enter a plea during his first court appearance in Redwood City Monday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring
Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
39-year-old cold case solved in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a cold case homicide had been solved. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found dead in the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomond on March 29, 1983. Smith was the owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in town.
Man wanted for exposing himself to woman at Mountain View Walgreens
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Walgreens, it said in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened Sept. 4 at the Walgreens located at 121 East El Camino Real. Officers responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. and […]
SFist
Ghost Ship Proprietor Derick Almena Faces Jail Time Again For Weapons Possession
Found to be in possession of a machete, bows and arrows, and a live bullet, master tenant in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire Derick Almena could face prison time again because Alameda County prosecutors say those items constitute a violation of his probation. We’re coming up on the six-year anniversary...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Comments / 0