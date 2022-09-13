ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman

SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
Prosecutors convict East Palo Alto man in 2011 murder case

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) –  Prosecutors succeeded in convicting a 31-year-old man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Christian Fuentes was accused of the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher, who was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street on July 13, 2011, when two suspects approached and opened fire, according to the District Attorney's Office.Fisher was struck multiple times in the shooting, which prosecutors said had targeted one of the other people in the vehicle.Authorities identified Fuentes, Jaime Cardenas...
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty

The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area rapper sentenced for role in ID theft ring

Kafani, the Oakland rapper who helped pioneer the Hyphy movement, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar identity theft ring, court records show. U.S. District Judge James Donato painted the rapper as a ringleader. He sentenced the 42-year-old Kafani, who...
39-year-old cold case solved in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that a cold case homicide had been solved. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found dead in the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomond on March 29, 1983. Smith was the owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in town.
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
