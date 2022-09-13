Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Chicago firefighter honored with posthumous degree from SIU-Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Chicago Fire Department Captain Ronald Regan Jr. was honored with a posthumous degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale Friday morning, Sept. 16. According to a release, Regan passed away on Dec. 19, 2021 at the age of 58 after a fight with COVID-19. Regan was just...
KFVS12
Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is giving Amtrak passengers a heads up about a popular long distance route. According to a letter from Amtrak, services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are suspended starting Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a possible nationwide rail strike.
