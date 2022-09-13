Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Take a Look at Delaware’s Fabulous Fall Festivals!
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. Over the next three weeks we’ll spotlight several taking place close...
delawarepublic.org
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
Delaware judge halts mail-in voting
A Chancery Court judge has ruled Delaware’s new mail-in voting provision unconstitutional. In an 87-page memorandum opinion issued Wednesday afternoon, Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook said allowing mail-in voting in the Nov. 8 general election “will result in the dilution of constitutional votes with unconstitutional votes.” Cook issued an injunction that will prevent the Department of Elections from accepting applications for ... Read More
WBOC
Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland
DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: More drastic measures needed to combat wave of traffic deaths
From time to time, Delaware Business Now runs a sampling of the rankings that make their way to us via Email pitches. Such was the case over the weekend. The one area that stood out in the weekend post came in the number of traffic deaths compiled by the insurance quote side of the financial information site Lending Tree.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours
A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for more than seven hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said. The fiery crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.
Washington Examiner
Delaware judge rules vote-by-mail law unconstitutional, cannot be used in November
A Delaware judge ruled that a law making vote-by-mail a permanent election fixture in the state is unconstitutional. In June, Delaware’s legislature passed SB 320 , providing registered voters the ability to request a mail-in ballot ahead of an election without the need for an excuse. Democratic Gov. John Carney signed it into law on July 22.
Delaware 2022 primary election results
Bold = projected winner. Data as of September 14, 2022 at 1:23 a.m. Just 16.2% of Delaware’s registered voters participated in Tuesday’s primary election. State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness, who in July was convicted of three misdemeanor corruption charges, later reduced to two by the judge, has lost her primary election against Democratic Party-endorsed candidate Lydia York. Longtime conservative state Senator ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Symphony, musicians union sign labor agreement
The Delaware Symphony Association and members of American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 21 — the musicians who perform with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) — unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) renewal. The new agreement will be in force until August 31, 2025. “The positive...
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
Bay Journal
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems
Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election officials ... Read More
WMDT.com
“The need is ever increasing:” BrightBloom Centers opens new facility in Milford, expands services for families impacted by autism
MILFORD, Del.- “So we’ve seen this explosion of demand and we’re really working hard to meet it,” BrightBloom Centers CEO Diliana Henry said. There’s a growing need to support families impacted by autism in Delaware and BrightBloom Centers plans to tackle that with the opening of its new facility in Milford. This marks the organization’s fourth office in the first state.
Proposed Maryland highway project would help improve interstate safety
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Interstate 81 increasingly has become a major corridor for traffic traveling north and south. Safety has been a concern of the public for a number of years. However, those concerns have increased recently after a number of fatal accidents. “It’s just a 12-mile stretch road, but you have […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: State auditor candidates should focus on core mission of office
The message from voters was loud and clear. Delaware Auditor of Accounts Kathy McGuiness needs to move on with the next chapter of her life. She lost by a more than two-to-one margin, with the figure rising to three to one in Sussex, her home county. In the event that...
$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts
Nine Delaware school districts have been awarded millions from the Department of Education to buy instruction materials for 99 schools with more than 60,720 students statewide. Districts and charter schools apply for the competitive grants, and not all applications were accepted. “Since 2016 we have seen how our districts and charters have used these grants to build their teams’ capacity ... Read More
WMDT.com
District 32 race not yet called in Del. Primary
DELAWARE – Here’s where the District 32 race in Delaware’s Primary Election currently stands. As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kerri Evelyn Harris led the race with 64.5% of the vote. Phil McGinnis was in second with 24% of the vote, while Lamont Pierce held 6.77%, and LaVaughn McCutchen held 4.6% of the vote.
delawarepublic.org
Voters head to the polls for Delaware's Primary Election
While Delaware now offers early voting and vote-by-mail, a majority of Delawareans are voting in-person for today’s Primary election. Jim Tieman from Dover was one among those casting a ballot at Reily Brown Elementary School in Dover. “I just feel that that was the right thing to do," he...
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary Candidate Preview – Bryan Shupe District 36
Delaware – 47ABC caught up with Representative Bryan Shupe ahead of the primary elections to find out what his plans are if re-elected. Shupe represents District 36, which includes Ellendale, Slaughter Beach, and Milford, his hometown, where he served as mayor. Shupe told 47ABC that he had several successes...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
