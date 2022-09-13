East Point police and Forsyth sheriff’s searching each other’s jurisdictions for new officers

EAST POINT, Ga. — A local sheriff and police chief are going back and forth with one another about who has the best job incentives.

The East Point police chief is posting billboards all across metro Atlanta to attract more officers. East Point is in Fulton County.

Sheriff Ron Freeman and Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that the back and forth is all in good fun.

The pair began gaining attention after Chief Buchanan put up a billboard in Forsyth County saying they were hiring. Sheriff Freeman responded on Facebook by saying they were also hiring.

Chief Buchanan says that while the billboard itself is bold, the location is what truly makes it great.

“We put our billboards in 22 locations around metropolitan Atlanta and the outskirts. We’re just trying to reach beyond our limit and beyond our normal grasp, to try and get qualified people,” Buchanan said.

He’s hoping billboards like the one off McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County will do just that.

“For our police officers, currently we have some of the highest paid salaries in south Fulton County, if you have a degree it’s $57,500 a year. If you don’t have a degree it’s $55,000 a year,” Buchanan said.

The chief said that they are seeing the challenges of hiring officers like most police departments.

Candidates aren’t the only ones noticing the billboards. When Sheriff Freeman saw the advertisement, he took to social media.

“Nice try, East Point police. B+ for effort,” the post reads before listing a higher salary than East Point police. “Thanks for playing.”

The sheriff told Spruill that the post has brought in some candidates.

