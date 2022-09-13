ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

East Point police and Forsyth sheriff’s searching each other’s jurisdictions for new officers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gQuq_0hskyxAD00

EAST POINT, Ga. — A local sheriff and police chief are going back and forth with one another about who has the best job incentives.

The East Point police chief is posting billboards all across metro Atlanta to attract more officers. East Point is in Fulton County.

Sheriff Ron Freeman and Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that the back and forth is all in good fun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The pair began gaining attention after Chief Buchanan put up a billboard in Forsyth County saying they were hiring. Sheriff Freeman responded on Facebook by saying they were also hiring.

Chief Buchanan says that while the billboard itself is bold, the location is what truly makes it great.

“We put our billboards in 22 locations around metropolitan Atlanta and the outskirts. We’re just trying to reach beyond our limit and beyond our normal grasp, to try and get qualified people,” Buchanan said.

He’s hoping billboards like the one off McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County will do just that.

“For our police officers, currently we have some of the highest paid salaries in south Fulton County, if you have a degree it’s $57,500 a year. If you don’t have a degree it’s $55,000 a year,” Buchanan said.

The chief said that they are seeing the challenges of hiring officers like most police departments.

Candidates aren’t the only ones noticing the billboards. When Sheriff Freeman saw the advertisement, he took to social media.

“Nice try, East Point police. B+ for effort,” the post reads before listing a higher salary than East Point police. “Thanks for playing.”

The sheriff told Spruill that the post has brought in some candidates.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shot from pellet gun kills man near MARTA station

ATLANTA — A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his killer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
East Point, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
East Point, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Forsyth, GA
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jurisdictions#Tv News#Channel 2 S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
WOODSTOCK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
186K+
Followers
128K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy