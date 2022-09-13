Read full article on original website
Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in Chicago, Suburbs Set For This Weekend
Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Chicago and at gatherings across the suburbs to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Friday and into the weekend. The holiday, which falls on Friday, Sept. 16, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810. In Chicago, it's often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.
Chicago Will Cross Paths With its First Sunset Before 7 p.m. Friday
Chicagoans, love it or hate it, you're going to have to face it: The sun will be long gone before you know it, as the days are officially getting shorter — and shorter. Hints of fall are already in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day.
private booting in chicago
Private booters roaming free in more than half of Chicago’s 50 wards could soon get the go-ahead to take their controversial, car-disabling operations citywide.
Revelers Take to Chicago Streets for Mexican Independence Day Celebrations
Mexican Independence Day takes place on Friday, and area residents are expected to celebrate the occasion in style in coming days, with city officials expecting heavier-than-usual traffic on Chicago streets. The holiday, which falls on Friday, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810, and is often marked with...
fox32chicago.com
Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day
CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago
September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago!
Beginning Friday, Chicago Will See Sunset Times Before 7 p.m.
The return of pumpkin spice lattes may be the unofficial start to fall, but there's no escaping it now: the days are officially getting shorter, and it's getting darker, earlier. And on Thursday, Chicago will see its final sunset after 7 p.m. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the sun...
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival
House Music started right here in Chicago and for lovers of the music genre, this weekend is jammed packed with all sorts of fun activities. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference is already underway. The conference portion happened Thursday, but that was just the start. Festival Curator David Chavez...
southernfoodways.org
Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue
In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration. In “Rib Tips, Hot Links, and the Mississippi Roots of Chicago Barbecue,” Gravy producer Courtney DeLong dives into the history of Chicago barbecue and its connection to the Great Migration.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022
White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 15, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
NBC Chicago
Darren Bailey Reveals He's Currently Living in Chicago After Calling City a ‘Hellhole'
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed that he has established a residence in the city. Bailey, who has repeatedly referred to the city as a “hellhole” and did so again during a press availability Tuesday, told reporters...
Robots Will Soon Deliver Food, Groceries Near UIC Following Green Light From City Council
Robotic personal delivery devices described as “beverage coolers on wheels” will soon be delivering more restaurant meals and groceries in and around the campus of the University of Illinois Chicago. Forging headfirst into the future of food delivery, the Chicago City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection...
cwbchicago.com
Shots fired steps away from ‘Chicago Fire’ set; yet another scare for Chicago film community
A gunman opened fire just yards from where NBC’s Chicago Fire television show was filming on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon, according to law enforcement and industry sources. No injuries were reported, but a film industry source said the “full cast” was on-scene, and three cameras were rolling when the gunfire broke out around 1:55 p.m.
NBC Chicago
