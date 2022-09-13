Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Chronicle
Index Evacuation Order Eased; Residents Allowed Home Amid Bolt Creek Fire
Residents of the small Snohomish County town of Index were allowed to return home Tuesday evening, as officials eased a wildfire evacuation order that had been in place since Saturday. The Bolt Creek fire, which ignited Saturday and spread rapidly through the foothills of the western Cascades, covers more than...
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
Gas line rupture secured in Bellevue after summoning ‘large fire response,’ evacuating buildings
Emergency crews sorted out reports of a gas line rupture near downtown Bellevue, which has now been secured. Roads are blocked South of Main Street on 106th AVE SE. All buildings in the area are currently being evacuated and streets are closed from NE 2nd Street to NE 4th Street from Bellevue way NE to 108th Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
nbcrightnow.com
Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call
SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
425magazine.com
Local Firefighter Repaints Monroe Woman’s House
Ninety-year-old "Grandma Elsie" was mowing the yard when she accidentally triggered her Life Alert pendant. Firemen came and learned it was a false alarm. However, fireman Brandon Huber stayed behind and talked with the woman. Huber took a look at the 1934 Monroe house and noticed it was in poor...
snohomishcountywa.gov
Snohomish County to Close Solid Waste Transfer Stations and Drop Boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Solid Waste facilities temporarily not accepting green waste and wood debris. EVERETT, Wash., September 15, 2022 – Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County will close all Solid Waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, September 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
Snohomish County prepares for waste facility closures due to railway transportation issues
Issues with regional railway transportation and container shortages are again leading to an excess of solid waste in Snohomish County, as the county announced Wednesday that it is preparing for a possible temporary closure of its solid waste division. The county says the issue is similar to one it faced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMA TV
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area
The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
Convenience Store Clerk Wounded in Renton Shooting
Renton, WA: On Sept.14, at approximately 11:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a hang-up call from the Chevron gas station on the 3000 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard in the city of Renton. Renton Police Department officers arrived at the location and found a convenience store clerk with a gunshot wound...
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
ncwlife.com
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0