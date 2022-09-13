SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)

