Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Ether Trades Relatively Flat Ahead of Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin and ether traded flat for much of Wednesday amid the final countdown to the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge. Both BTC and ETH traded in a narrow price range. Bitcoin (BTC) prices fell 1% on moderate volume in comparison to its 20-day moving average. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization declined below the psychologically important $20,000 mark. BTC is down 58% year to date and approximately 70% below its all-time high of $68,721.93.
CoinDesk
Russian Millionaire’s Startup Plans Ruble Stablecoin Following DAI Model
Alexander Lebedev, the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank and publisher of U.K. newspapers The Independent and Evening Standard, is starting a new cryptocurrency project. InDeFi – the decentralized finance (DeFi) startup he founded – plans to introduce a ruble-backed stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, co-founder and CEO...
Apple Stock: Headed to $220?
Two analysts reiterated buy ratings for Apple stock on Monday. One analyst's 12-month price target for the tech stock represents more than 30% upside. Shipment timeframes are slipping for Apple's newest iPhones, suggesting the devices are seeing strong demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack
Retail investors are buying the dip in stocks despite Tuesday's inflation shocker, Vanda Research says. The research firm said retail investors purchased more than $2 billion of stock during Tuesday's rout. But any retest of the June stock market low could test the nerves of retail and lead to selling,...
Markets rattled and pound slides after US inflation higher than hoped in August – business live
Investors brace for further interest rate rises, as US CPI rose 8.3% in the year to August, dashing hopes of a larger fall, and food inflation is highest since 1979
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
TechCrunch
Facebook parent Meta launches startup accelerator with India’s IT ministry in metaverse push
MeitY Startup Hub and Meta’s effort, called XR Startup Program, will work with 40 early-stage startups and help them in research and development and developing workable products and services. Each startup will also receive a grant of over $25,000, the American giant said. The program, supported by Meta’s $50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A part of the Treasury yield curve has just seen its steepest inversion since 2000 as bond markets flash recession warnings
The two-year Treasury yield blew past the 30-year yield Thursday as inflation data causes a further inversion. The spread between the two bonds marks the steepest inversion in nearly 22 years. An inverted yield curve has historically been a reliable indicator of a coming recession. The yield on the two-year...
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
TechCrunch
AC Ventures reaches first close of a $250M fund for Southeast Asian startups
The last time TechCrunch covered ACV was in December 2021, when it closed its Fund III. (Its fourth fund is focused on Malaysia and run by a separate team). Founded in 2014, ACV’s portfolio now has over 120 investments in Indonesia and the rest of Southeast Asia. Some noteworthy companies include Xendit, Carsome, Stockbit, Ula, Shipper and Aruna. Its team has grown to 35 people, with most based in Indonesia, but ACV also recently established Singapore and Malaysia offices. Half of ACV’s leadership team are women and across its portfolio that figure is 40%.
CoinDesk
Investors Add $74M to Crypto-Focused Valkyrie Trusts
Valkyrie, an alternative investment firm that had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the second quarter, has added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The older of the two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI Platform Dramatically Accelerates AI-Driven Chip Design Development
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
CNBC
Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes
Oracle came up short on profit, but its revenue met expectations. The company closed its $28 billion acquisition of health data software maker Cerner in the quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from the 5% it posted in the prior quarter, according to a statement. Oracle...
Soccer-Real Madrid closed financial year with 13 million euros profit
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues.
UEFA・
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
Truth About Cars
Tesla’s Five-Year Plan: Steady As She Goes
Tesla executive Martin Viecha has reportedly shared some of the automaker’s short-term goals with investors during an invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference held in San Francisco on Monday. As the company rarely engages in any form of public outreach and scrubbed its PR department in 2020, leaks from the event immediately became newsworthy.
TechCrunch
VC still requires in-person connection, argues Madrona’s Matt McIlwain
What McIlwain does know is that “in-person human interaction is essential to trust-based relationships.” That’s partly why Madrona’s partners have themselves been meeting in the office every Monday and Thursday for nearly a year. It’s why 80% of the firm’s investments are funneled into startups in the Pacific Northwest, where Madrona’s team can visit with founders face to face. It’s also why, for the first time in its history, Madrona opened an office this past summer in Palo Alto, where others of its deals are getting done. (To lead that new office, Madrona brought aboard veteran VC Karan Mehandru, who has family in both regions and who co-invested in numerous deals with Madrona previously.)
Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
Comments / 0