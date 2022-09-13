Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Application deadline for Edmonds Youth Commission extended to Sept. 26
The City of Edmonds Youth Commission has extended the deadline to Sept. 26 for teen applicants to fill the eight positions vacated by graduated seniors. Time spent serving on the commission can be used as volunteer hours for school. The youth-led commission’s mission is to protect, preserve and enhance the...
myedmondsnews.com
Hazel Miller Foundation awards $750K grant to Housing Hope’s Edmonds project
Housing Hope has received a $750,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to go toward construction of affordable family apartments in Edmonds Highway 99 neighborhood. This plan is to build 52 apartments for low-income families on land adjacent to Edmonds Lutheran Church on 236th Street Southwest and across from the Edmonds Safeway store.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17
Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Edmonds has created more housing than most cities
One constant refrain often repeated in the Edmonds housing debate is the assertion that Edmonds must do “its fair share” to alleviate the area’s housing shortage. It can easily be demonstrated that Edmonds has created more housing than most cities and unincorporated areas throughout Puget Sound. Those other jurisdictions should undertake their “equitable” obligation to develop housing rather than eliminating any single-family zoning in Edmonds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Meet 80-plus hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair
Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds welcomes two new department directors
After an extensive search to fill both positions, the City of Edmonds is welcoming two new department directors: Todd Tatum, director of community services and economic development, and Oscar Antillon, director of public works and utilities. Both men were appointed by Mayor Mike Nelson and confirmed by the Edmonds City Council.
myedmondsnews.com
County residents asked to share thoughts on health issues, community needs
The Snohomish Health District is asking county residents to share their thoughts on the most important health issues and needs in the community. Work is underway to gather information for the 2022 Community Health Assessment. This report will include numerical data on health indicators, but also thoughts and personal experiences that help illustrate what those numbers mean.
myedmondsnews.com
Prioritizing a watershed for managing stormwater: Council committee gets an update
Stormwater — and steps required for the city to manage it and stay in compliance with state and federal requirements — was a major discussion point for the Edmonds City Council’s Parks and Public Works Committee virtual meeting Tuesday night. Why does managing stormwater matter? The Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Calling all ghouls: 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival opens for entries Sept. 23
It’s time to line up your favorite gourds, ghouls and ghoulish decorations for the 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Entering a full decade of seasonal delight, this fun, family friendly and festive event will be open for entrants starting Friday, Sept. 23. “Fall-themed shenanigans are always encouraged, emphasized and...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Arts Studio Tour coming Sept. 17-18
The Edmonds Art Studio Tour www.edmondsartstudiotour.com is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process. A Creative View into...
myedmondsnews.com
Here are the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out winners
Winners of the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out, sponsored by Cole Gallery, were announced Thursday night during Art Walk Edmonds. Thirty-two selected artists were sent out to paint the Edmonds/Kingston areas from Sept. 1-11, and a total of 83 paintings were submitted. The winners are:. Honorable mentions went to:
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire offering free online car seat class Sept. 17
To celebrate Child Passenger Safety Week, South County Fire is offering a free online child car seat class on Saturday, Sept. 17, 10-11 a.m. Participants will learn how to keep a child safe from birth to the adult seat belt. Register in advance at South County Fire’s website, www.southsnofire.org/carseats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Taking a closer look at marsh restoration results
Representatives of the Lake Washington/Cedar/Sammamish Watershed, also known as Water Resource Inventory Area (WRIA) 8, spent Monday morning reviewing the WSDOT/Community Marsh Restoration Project. Among those in attendance were Jason Mulvhill-Kuntz, WRIA 8 salmon recovery manager (accompanied by his son Colin); Carrie Byron, WRIA 8 projects and funding coordinator; restoration...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County to close solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County said it will close all solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
myedmondsnews.com
You’ll find a touch of autumn Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market
As the seasons change, so do the colors every week at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. This week, shoppers will find a growing collection of squashes and gourds, to eat or decorate with. The tones are shades of yellows/oranges and deep greens. If you are looking for potatoes, the new crops are on display including German, purple, fingerling, red and more. Squashes vary from Patty Pans and yellow to spaghetti or delicata. So many delicious types, good roasted or cooked, perfect with some chops from Sky Valley Farm or Martiny Livestock.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way
Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at its usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this Thursday-Saturday. This week’s special is North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad with fresh shrimp on crisp romaine, topped with fresh-grated parmesan and croutons, and all dressed up with Scotty’s Special Caesar Dressing. Of...
myedmondsnews.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 16-18
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 16. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will mean:. – The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5, South Forest Street and the West Seattle Bridge...
myedmondsnews.com
Railway workers strike could cancel Amtrak Cascades trains, Sounder service starting Friday
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Wednesday it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations and working with partners at the Oregon Department of Transportation and Amtrak about what a potential strike could means for the state’s Amtrak Cascades service. Sound...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds police seek community’s help to identify suspect in indecent liberties case
Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning related to an indecent liberties investigation. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles, passing by the victim very closely. “Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation,” McClure said. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.
Comments / 0