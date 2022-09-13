ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

SEATTLE — (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.

The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times reported.

Sonar located a “large section” similar in length and width to the plane about 190 feet (58 meters) below the surface of Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris.

Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured a 1.75-by-0.75-mile (2.8-by-1.2 kilometer) area where witnesses said the plane had crashed.

Because of the depth and 3-5 knot currents, the NTSB is seeking a remotely operated vehicle to recover the wreckage. The NTSB had said that crash details, including the cause of the crash, couldn't be determined until more of the wreckage was found.

Ten people were on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed on Sept. 4. The only body that has been found was identified last week as Gabby Hanna of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding.
ALASKA STATE
WOKV

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
WOKV

Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Friday Harbor, WA
WOKV

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — The chief executive of Martha's Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work when she looked outside to see 48 strangers at her office with luggage, backpacks and red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA — (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in...
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

Ohio mother charged after infant’s co-sleeping death

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors in Ohio filed criminal charges against a mother after they said co-sleeping led to her baby’s death. A grand jury indicted Brooke Hunter on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after she had a second child die as a result of co-sleeping, WCPO reported.
OHIO STATE
WOKV

Martha's Vineyard lawmaker weighs in on DeSantis flying migrants to island

Martha's Vineyard became the latest blue state location targeted by a Republican governor who transported undocumented migrants without any planning or warning to lawmakers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for flying two planes with migrants to the Massachusetts island Wednesday as social service organizations worked to get the families shelter and food. DeSantis contended that the state claims it's a sanctuary for undocumented migrants, while the White House and local elected officials slammed him for using the families in a political stunt.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Puget Sound#San Juan Islands#Traffic Accident#The Seattle Times#The Associated Press
WOKV

Defense suddenly rests case in Florida school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses, leading to a shouting match after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism. Cruz's attorneys had told...
PARKLAND, FL
WOKV

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOKV

Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.
POTUS
WOKV

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WOKV

Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Near-total ban on abortion becomes law in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state, days after legislators approved the ban. This makes West Virginia the second state to pass an abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
POLITICS
WOKV

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state's chief...
POLITICS
WOKV

Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
ARKANSAS STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
88K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy