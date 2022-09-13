Read full article on original website
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
Beyond books — Library home to 'makerspace'
SCRANTON, Pa. — Briana Cimino has a tough job: Getting kids and teenagers excited about the library. She's the young adult coordinator for the Scranton Public Library System. But thanks to some fancy new toys, her job just got a whole lot easier. "As a library, we're here to...
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Scranton school evacuated after small fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday. "What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf. The electrical...
Family Promise of Monroe County gets recognition
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The next recipient to get recognition is the Family Promise of Monroe County a non-profit that supports families battling homelessness and provides them with resources to get back on their feet. Rebecca Parks lives in East Stroudsburg with her one-year-old son Leonardo and her husband but that wasn’t the case […]
Community rallies against local hospital closures
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Protesting the closure of hospitals across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. That’s what people did Thursday in Luzerne County in front of a fated mental health and psychiatric facility. Access to healthcare has been impacted at five facilities in our region due to closures, mergers and furloughs. It’s inspired local groups […]
Pottsville Area School District going solar
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Technology has become an increasingly crucial part of the school environment. Teachers at Pottsville Area High School often blend traditional learning with virtual programs. Each student has a tablet to complete assignments in the classroom and at home. As these devices become more important, so has the school's ability to keep them powered up.
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Kicking off Toys for Tots campaign
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Hanover Township Lions Club shows us it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. The Lions partnered with the US Marine Corps reserve to kick off the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign. Staff...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
