dayton247now.com
Kroger union members vote for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Union members at Kroger stores across Columbus and Central Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected the company's best and final offer. 45% of people voted yes to approve the contract and 55% voted no. Regarding the strike authorization, members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike by a...
dayton247now.com
Find your district's ratings: Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 were made public on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education. Five rated components and various report-only data are included on these report cards. Each district was rated from one to five stars in the following categories:. -...
dayton247now.com
West Liberty-Salem School District decides not to arm educators under new law
SALEM, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio’s controversial bill that allows school staff to carry firearms with lesser training is now in effect. It’s been five years since the shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School and the district’s board voted not to arm teachers. Dayton 24/7 Now’s Allison Walker spoke exclusively with the district’s superintendent, Kraig Hissong about the decision.
dayton247now.com
DEA warns of rainbow fentanyl, mimics candy
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration's Ohio and Michigan offices has a new agent in charge. Orville Greene is now leading the offices. This comes as the DEA's 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign, and the war against fentanyl is underway. That includes rainbow fentanyl, which mimics candy with its bright colors.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
dayton247now.com
Centerville resident to be inducted into Ohio senior citizens hall of fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio's Department of Aging will induct a Centerville woman into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame at the Statehouse atrium on Wednesday. Martha H. Boice is among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments. Boice’s first preservation...
