ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 1

Related
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police investigate fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash at Eubank Blvd. and Los Arboles Rd. in northeast Albuquerque. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a light pole near the intersection. The crash only involved a single vehicle. Police have closed Eubank in both directions while they investigate...
KRQE News 13

Death under investigation by Valencia and Torrance County deputies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a person found Wednesday, on Highway 60, just east of the county line. A VCSO press release states both agencies responded to the deceased person call for service around noon. The release states detectives worked through […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Accidents
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Police respond to Volcano Vista High, no threat found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are offering more information about a response to Volcano Vista High School Friday afternoon. The department say there is “no credible threat” at the school and that “everyone at the school is safe.” Meanwhile, officers are “clearing” the school. The events unfolded sometimes after noon Friday. In a tweet, APD confirmed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of threatening another man with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete. They were then called […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Bcso#Krqe#Bates Ct#Unser Blvd
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the well-known owner of Gionvanni’s Pizzeria pleaded not guilty Friday. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. Alcachupas is charged with murder and will remain in jail until trial. Thursday a celebration of life was held for Zito. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused in multiple burglaries pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to break into more than a dozen businesses pleaded not guilty Friday. Shugart is charged with burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. She pleaded not guilty to a number of counts Friday, ranging form larceny to criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence. She […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

3 dead in separate shootings across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three people are dead after three separate shootings happened throughout Albuquerque late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. First shooting investigation - 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they were called to 12300 block of Cougar Lane in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

BCSO calls recent “GRIP” operation a success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’

Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide. In the first, APD was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy