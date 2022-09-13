Read full article on original website
Albuquerque Police investigate fatal crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash at Eubank Blvd. and Los Arboles Rd. in northeast Albuquerque. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a light pole near the intersection. The crash only involved a single vehicle. Police have closed Eubank in both directions while they investigate...
Death under investigation by Valencia and Torrance County deputies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of a person found Wednesday, on Highway 60, just east of the county line. A VCSO press release states both agencies responded to the deceased person call for service around noon. The release states detectives worked through […]
“He was perfect”: New Mexico family remembers fallen hero after deadly crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at […]
Albuquerque driver convicted in deadly crash will go back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted killer is headed back to prison after violating just about every rule of his parole. Robert Bosanko was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2016 crash that killed Michael Nwora. Bosanko was high on LSD and driving more than 90 miles per hour when he went through […]
Police respond to Volcano Vista High, no threat found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are offering more information about a response to Volcano Vista High School Friday afternoon. The department say there is “no credible threat” at the school and that “everyone at the school is safe.” Meanwhile, officers are “clearing” the school. The events unfolded sometimes after noon Friday. In a tweet, APD confirmed […]
Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
City of Albuquerque pays $750K to settle wrongful death lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit over a police chase that ended with 15-year-old Manny Tapia dead. He was killed in July 2019 when a truck fleeing from police hit and killed him at Coors and Ellison. A wrong death lawsuit filed on behalf of Tapia’s family claimed the officers […]
Albuquerque man accused of threatening another man with machete
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete. They were then called […]
Albuquerque man accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the well-known owner of Gionvanni’s Pizzeria pleaded not guilty Friday. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. Alcachupas is charged with murder and will remain in jail until trial. Thursday a celebration of life was held for Zito. […]
Woman accused in multiple burglaries pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to break into more than a dozen businesses pleaded not guilty Friday. Shugart is charged with burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. She pleaded not guilty to a number of counts Friday, ranging form larceny to criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence. She […]
3 dead in separate shootings across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three people are dead after three separate shootings happened throughout Albuquerque late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. First shooting investigation - 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they were called to 12300 block of Cougar Lane in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting....
Crash closes westbound Dennis Chavez at Coors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Dennis Chavez and Coors Monday morning. According to a tweet from BCSO all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Dennis Chavez were closed while deputies responded. All lanes have been reopened. No other information about the crash is available.
Albuquerque couple that stole from non-profit will forfeit their home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle. KRQE News 13 has learned […]
BCSO calls recent “GRIP” operation a success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle. […]
APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’
Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide. In the first, APD was...
Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
X marks the spot to help Balloon Fiesta pilots land
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s […]
