Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Girl’s Fourth at Ballard Cross Country Meet

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Ballard) The Atlantic girl’s finished fourth in the Class B Division at the 42nd Annual Mike Carr Cross Country Meet Invitational on Monday.

The Trojans, led by Ava Rush’s third-place finish, scored 103-points. Rush Ran 20:08.60. Claire Pellett finished fifth in a time of 20:22.20, Belle Berg, 20th, 21:40.20, Katrina Williams, 37th, 23:20.30, Mariah Huffman, 38th, 23:20, Faith Altman, 39th, 23:22.20, and Hailey Huffman, 45th, 24:21.

Gilbert and Solon tied with 66-points. Gilbert got the nod with a lower sixth-runner finish. Des Moines, Christian, and Atlantic tied with 103-points, and Des Moines, Christian, received third place due to the same criteria.

Ifa-Agwsr, fifth, 114, Roland-Story, sixth, 176, Nevada, seventh, 194, Madrid, eighth, 203, Woodward-Granger, ninth, 219, Humboldt, tenth, 223, and Eagle Grove, eleventh, 319.

Top twenty Individuals:

1 Kayla Young, 12 19:27.9 Solon

2 Eva Fleshner, 9 19:53.2 Woodward Granger

3 Ava Rush, 12 20:08.6 Atlantic

4 Kyla Oppold, 11 20:16.3 Ifa-Agwsr

5 Claire Pellett, 11 20:22.2 Atlantic

6 Clare Stahr, 11 20:38.6 Gilbert

7 Mary Fiala, 12 20:44.7 Solon

8 Katelyn Brandhorst, 9 20:56.1 Madrid

9 Abby McGuire, 12 21:00.5 Gilbert

10 Teah Miller, 12 21:01.5 Ifa-Agwsr

11 Claire Truesdell, 10 21:08.6 Roland-Story

12 Tessa Erzen, 12 21:10.4 Des Moines Christian

13 Ella Jicinsky, 11 21:15.3 Des Moines Christian

14 Anna Quillin, 11 21:17.7 Solon

15 Keira Andersen, 9 21:18.6 Gilbert

16 Gracie Federspiel, 11 21:18.9 Solon

17 Abby Patel, 10 21:21.1 Gilbert

18 Lauryn Kilstofte, 11 21:38.7 Roland-Story

19 Sarah Thatcher, 11 21:39.5 Gilbert

20 Belle Berg, 11 21:40.2 Atlantic

