Florida official wants DeSantis investigated for 'political human trafficking'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is asking the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis for "political human trafficking." This comes after two planes transported 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard. DeSantis' office confirmed that he ordered the two planes carrying...
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
