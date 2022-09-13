Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases.

“Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve had 70 break ins and 23 guns taken and that’s the biggest concern we have when it comes to law enforcement with break ins on motor vehicles.”

Police are hoping to identify the suspects by using surveillance video from residents’ security cameras that caught a number of the car break in cases. 70 vehicles have been broken into since Aug 1 and police say 23 guns have been stolen, some of the crimes are happening in neighborhoods near the University of Alabama campus.

Kenner Marshall is a UA student who lives in off campus housing near campus. He has a car and owns a firearm; he says he never leaves his weapon or any personal items in his vehicle overnight.

“I take anything that I like and want to keep out of that car and I make sure its locked and I check it 5 times and click that button until I am comfortable with it because I don’t want my stuff getting broken into.”

In 2021 there were 501 car break in cases between January and August. Deputy Chief Sanders is asking the public if you have any information to call Tuscaloosa Police.

