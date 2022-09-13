ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elite Daily

Lizzo's Emmys Look Brought Out The Fabulous

As a presenter and nominee at the Emmys, Lizzo was always going to bring it, but as a mere human being, I was unprepared for just how much fashion was going to be brought. The “About Damn Time” singer shared a preview of her 2022 Emmys look on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 12, and may I just say that I have never been more in love with tulle in my entire life. Thanks to Lizzo, I now understand that, in this world, there are tulle dresses and then there are tulle dresses like the one the pop star donned for the Emmys.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
