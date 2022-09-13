Read full article on original website
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
13abc.com
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo. According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.
13abc.com
Community demands justice after indictments in connection to Damia Ezell’s murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eight months after 10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Toledo, officials have indicted three people in connection to the murder. Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Since that announcement, some people...
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
nbc24.com
Toledo reacts to charges in death of Damia Ezell
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been without 10-year-old Damia Ezell since February. "It stirs an emotion because she was so young and so beautiful to be taken away from life at such a young age," said Laurence Collins, owner of Robert's Food & Spirits. Since her death, Toledo police...
sent-trib.com
BG police respond to man waving a knife near daycare center
Bowling Green police responded to the 600 block of Frazee Avenue Tuesday on a report of a man waving a knife near a daycare center. The Bowling Green Police Division received the report at 9:30 a.m. from a worker of a daycare center across the street from where the man lives.
16-year-old rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Breion Williams has been talking about gun violence in Toledo for months. The 18-year-old reached out to city council members in the process, hoping for a way to make his city better. "I haven't lost hope in Toledo," Williams said. "I really feel like Toledo can...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest
A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
sent-trib.com
Expert’s testimony questioned in BG man’s rape case
A witness’s expertise was questioned in the rape case against a Bowling Green man. Robert Belloto Jr., a pharmacist based in Beavercreek, has been called as a witness for the defense in the case of Justin Marx, who has been charged with rape and sexual battery. Marx, 48, appeared...
13abc.com
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
13abc.com
Case Files: Unsolved homicide of Sarah Beacher
Brown was shot near his home on East Central in 2021. Toledo Police say they have no witnesses, video of the shooting, or a single tip reported to Crime Stopper.
