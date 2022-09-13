ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Emily Carey a.k.a. Young Alicent Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'?

HBO's House of the Dragon has introduced viewers to an earlier generation of nobles playing the Game of Thrones. The prequel follows a branch of the Targaryen dynasty, focusing on the looming succession battle that will follow King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine's) death. While the king names his only child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock (opens in new tab)), as his heir in the show's premiere, upsetting centuries of no-women-rulers precedent, he later has the chance to name a male heir, thanks to his surprise marriage to his Hand of the King's daughter (and Rhaenyra's former best friend), Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout

It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
Blake Lively Is Pregnant!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting! Lively revealed her pregnancy—her fourth—while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15. Lively wore a gorgeous sequin gold mini dress, sky-high platform heels, and a matching scarf for the occasion. Once their newest addition is...
Kylie Jenner Is Bringing Back Micro Bangs and Chunky Highlights

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner was the queen of hair experimentation. Rewind seven or eight years, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took a bold, new color for a test run every few months. There was turquoise, violet, and pink hues. Bobs, extensions, choppy layers—you name it, she tried it. But, recently, she’s been pretty consistent with her jet black, long locks. Well, until now.
Madonna’s New Copper Hair Is Major Fall Color Inspo

There were countless beauty trends to come out of New York Fashion Week, but one of our favorite looks originated right in the front row. For Tom Ford’s runway show on Wednesday, the one and only Madonna arrived with copper hair—and many inches of extensions. The new look isn’t just for NYFW though—it’s also the hair she committed to for her upcoming music video, a remix of "Hung Up," titled "hung Up on Tokischa." The video, which features Dominican rapper Tokischa, drops on September 19.
