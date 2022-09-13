ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper PnB Rock Dies After Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles Shooting

By AJ McDougall
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

The rapper PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times . Allen was 30 years old.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles outlet, according to police. The Times , citing anonymous sources, reported that a suspect barged into the restaurant and targeted Allen, who was wearing jewelry and dining with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, with whom he shares two young daughters.

No one else in Roscoe’s was accosted, TMZ reported. The suspect “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” said Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz, who declined to identify the victim to the Times.

Graphic footage shared by TMZ on Monday showed the victim receiving life-saving treatment while lying in a pool of blood. That person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 2 p.m., according to Muniz.

Originally from Philadelphia, Allen was best known for his 2015 single “Fleek” and the following year’s “Selfish,” which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Los Angeles police detectives were working to identify the suspect, who remained at large as of Monday evening, the Times reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

