Oregon State

NBCMontana

Montana agencies, officials discuss increase of drug use

MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte met with law enforcement, substance abuse and mental health agencies in Kalispell for a roundtable discussion on public safety amid a rise in drug seizures. Thursday's meeting discussed how violent crimes and an increase in drugs are devastating communities. The Department of Justice...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Rail Authority finalizes budget, sets fundraising goals

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority finalized the budget for the new fiscal year 2023. High on their list of goals is to collaborate with the federal government on a study that looks into restoring passenger rail services in areas of the U.S.,. The Big Sky...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana to get money for electric vehicle network

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana education officials release math, reading scores

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Wildlife officials hold Madison River recommendation meeting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks held a public scoping meeting regarding recommendations for the Madison River on the campus of Montana Tech Tuesday night. The meeting in Butte was the fourth of five informational meetings that allowed the public to gain insight on the proposals made by the Madison River Working Group and to ask clarifying questions. The final meeting will take place this Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Watch: Road Trippin' Beartooth Highway by motorcycle

MISSOULA, Mont. — In this Road Trippin’ segment, we take you along for an unforgettable motorcycle ride on one of America’s most beautiful roads -- the scenic Beartooth Highway. The scenic highway runs 68 miles through a stunning landscape stretching from Montana to Wyoming. But it can...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Bat tests positive for rabies in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead City-County Health Department announced a bat that came in contact with a human tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first incident of an animal testing positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. The Flathead City-County Health Department...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear euthanized for killing livestock near Choteau

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services in euthanizing a collared male grizzly bear after it killed livestock north of Choteau. According to FWP officials, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the euthanasia after confirming the collared bear had...
CHOTEAU, MT
NBCMontana

FWP announces close to bighorn sheep hunting

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced all bighorn sheep hunting will close for unit 501 a half an hour after sunset on Saturday. Officials say they closed the hunt due to the district's harvest quota being met. For more information or to say up to date...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
CRANSTON, RI
NBCMontana

Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, poor air quality

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Wildfire smoke; tracking showers and thunderstorms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Smoke and air quality slowly improving, more showers and storms possible this afternoon

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least 10AM this morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today across western Montana. A few could become strong, producing gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. Activity will wane beyond sunset later today. Lows will fall mainly into the 40s area wide. We'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow PM, primarily along/south...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival featuring Montana musicians

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will now feature a showcase of Montana musicians in Nashville as part of the Americana Music Association's, "AMERICANFEST." The list of the feature Montana musicians have played at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in the past and...

