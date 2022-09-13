Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana agencies, officials discuss increase of drug use
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Greg Gianforte met with law enforcement, substance abuse and mental health agencies in Kalispell for a roundtable discussion on public safety amid a rise in drug seizures. Thursday's meeting discussed how violent crimes and an increase in drugs are devastating communities. The Department of Justice...
NBCMontana
Montana Rail Authority finalizes budget, sets fundraising goals
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority finalized the budget for the new fiscal year 2023. High on their list of goals is to collaborate with the federal government on a study that looks into restoring passenger rail services in areas of the U.S.,. The Big Sky...
NBCMontana
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
NBCMontana
Montana Department of Livestock invites public to informational feral swine meetings
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Livestock, Montana Invasive Species Council and USDAAPHIS Wildlife Services are informing the public about feral swine in Eureka and Libby. Meetings will take place at 1 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room at the Libby City Hall in Libby and at 6:30 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Montana education officials release math, reading scores
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
NBCMontana
Wildlife officials hold Madison River recommendation meeting in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks held a public scoping meeting regarding recommendations for the Madison River on the campus of Montana Tech Tuesday night. The meeting in Butte was the fourth of five informational meetings that allowed the public to gain insight on the proposals made by the Madison River Working Group and to ask clarifying questions. The final meeting will take place this Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
NBCMontana
Texas border town requests refrigerators to store bodies as migrant drownings increase
WASHINGTON (TND) — In Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said the town on the U.S.-Mexico border is overwhelmed and they’ve had to make a grim request due to a surge in migrant drownings. The fire department has asked for refrigerators to store bodies, saying that mortuaries can't handle the...
NBCMontana
Running mate of DeSantis challenger slammed for comment about special ed, state legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — The running mate of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said during a campaign event that her experience as a special education teacher will be an asset in helping her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." "I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBCMontana
Watch: Road Trippin' Beartooth Highway by motorcycle
MISSOULA, Mont. — In this Road Trippin’ segment, we take you along for an unforgettable motorcycle ride on one of America’s most beautiful roads -- the scenic Beartooth Highway. The scenic highway runs 68 miles through a stunning landscape stretching from Montana to Wyoming. But it can...
NBCMontana
Bat tests positive for rabies in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead City-County Health Department announced a bat that came in contact with a human tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first incident of an animal testing positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. The Flathead City-County Health Department...
NBCMontana
Grizzly bear euthanized for killing livestock near Choteau
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services in euthanizing a collared male grizzly bear after it killed livestock north of Choteau. According to FWP officials, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the euthanasia after confirming the collared bear had...
NBCMontana
FWP announces close to bighorn sheep hunting
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced all bighorn sheep hunting will close for unit 501 a half an hour after sunset on Saturday. Officials say they closed the hunt due to the district's harvest quota being met. For more information or to say up to date...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
NBCMontana
Improving smoke conditions continue with seasonable temperatures and a few shower chances
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM today. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Improving air quality; tracking showers and storms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties through at least 10AM tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Scattered showers, poor air quality
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Wildfire smoke; tracking showers and thunderstorms
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Smoke and air quality slowly improving, more showers and storms possible this afternoon
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least 10AM this morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
NBCMontana
Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today across western Montana. A few could become strong, producing gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. Activity will wane beyond sunset later today. Lows will fall mainly into the 40s area wide. We'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow PM, primarily along/south...
NBCMontana
The Red Ants Pants Music Festival featuring Montana musicians
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will now feature a showcase of Montana musicians in Nashville as part of the Americana Music Association's, "AMERICANFEST." The list of the feature Montana musicians have played at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in the past and...
Comments / 0