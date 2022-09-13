Read full article on original website
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Lawyers for Iowa's largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil...
Nearly 10,000 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa is approaching a grim milestone in the ongoing pandemic. Half of those deaths were reported in the first year of the pandemic, 19 months for the second half. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 9,994 Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri woman who was acquitted of killing her daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl's corpse will soon be freed from prison. Rebecca Ruud was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, but she will be given credit for the five years she has been in prison.
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
