ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Lawyers for Iowa's largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri woman who was acquitted of killing her daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl's corpse will soon be freed from prison. Rebecca Ruud was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, but she will be given credit for the five years she has been in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
KEYTESVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy