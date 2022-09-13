Read full article on original website
Grant program will allow rural areas in ENC to upgrade Wi-Fi
Duplin County, North Carolina — Eastern North Carolina counties will get soon get better internet access due to the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology Grant Program. Duplin County is one of 69 counties that will benefit from the high-speed internet access expansion. 1000 homes across Duplin...
NewsChannel 12 investigates: Rebuild NC victims feel "trapped"
North Carolina — People continue to come forward with more complaints of construction delays and mismanagement following our investigative stories on Rebuild NC. Through our investigation we've now discovered the program is paying millions of dollars to house hurricane victims in hotels and apartments and store their belongings after being promised their homes would be repaired or replaced. One of those people agreed to speak with NewsChannel 12 investigates, saying what Rebuild NC is doing to him and others like him is wrong.
