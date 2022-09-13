ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police investigating Shirley Avenue shooting

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening.

Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 2

 

