ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Kids with special needs hang out with first responders at Eugene event

EUGENE, Ore. — Parents of children with special needs got to meet several members of Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire departments Wednesday. This is the first year for the event called First Responder Fun Day, where kids get to explore police and fire vehicles and meet the men and women in uniform.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

'Super Scoopers' help fight the Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon helping to fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is parked...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Lifestyle
Lane County, OR
Government
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

LTD bus service restored to Oakridge

EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Evacuee#Greenhill Humane Society#The Holiday Farm Fire
KVAL

No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Use of force investigated after arrest in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire slows, still 0% contained

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is still zero percent contained. But fire officials say it has calmed down since the weekend. As of Wednesday, it's at more than 92-thousand acres. About 6,000 acres more than Monday. Crews have had trouble using aircraft, because of the smoke causing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Police report burglaries during evacuations from Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy