Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Kids with special needs hang out with first responders at Eugene event
EUGENE, Ore. — Parents of children with special needs got to meet several members of Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire departments Wednesday. This is the first year for the event called First Responder Fun Day, where kids get to explore police and fire vehicles and meet the men and women in uniform.
KVAL
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
KVAL
Washington Jefferson Park restoration begins; reopening expected to begin this winter
EUGENE, Ore. — Restoration of Washington Jefferson Park has begun, the City of Eugene announced in a statement. The park was a temporary campsite for unhoused people during the pandemic and closed to the public on March 16. Campers were invited to move to the city's safe sleep sites.
KVAL
'Super Scoopers' help fight the Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. — As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, more resources are coming in to help fight it. Bridger Aerospace is an aerial firefighting company based out of Montana. They are now in Oregon helping to fight the Cedar Creek Fire. A super scooper aircraft is parked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
KVAL
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
KVAL
Crews continue to work to contain Cedar Creek Fire, few evacuation zones remain
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cedar Creek Fire, as the remaining evacuation zones in and around Westfir, Oakridge and High Prairie have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready). The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 93,427 acres with 0% containment. A community meeting will be...
KVAL
Evacuees begin returning home to Oakridge as evacuation levels back down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
No change in Cedar Creek Fire size, structural task forces released
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire grew only one acre overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reported to be 92,596 acres in size. Containment remains at 0%. Fire officials caution that though the fire behavior has calmed considerably, fuels are still dry and fire behavior could increase under the right conditions.
KVAL
Use of force investigated after arrest in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Eugene police are now investigating the use of force by Cottage Grove officers during an arrest earlier this month. Gail Hoelzle, the owner of "Bookmine" on Main Street in Cottage grove, and a witness who saw the arrest, did not want to be on camera but told us what she saw that day.
KVAL
Officials: Cedar Creek fire behavior has calmed, still at 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Cedar Creek Fire is burning 92,595 acres and remains at 0% containment. Fire officials report that the Cedar Creek Fire remains active, burning with low to moderate intensity. In their daily report on the fire, officials say, "Although fire behavior has calmed considerably,...
KVAL
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Pickleball gaining popularity in Lane County; regional facility in the works
The fastest growing sport in the nation according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is also seeing an interest locally. So much so, that The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club is hoping to build a regional Pickleball facility at Lane Community College. Come November, you can have a say...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire slows, still 0% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is still zero percent contained. But fire officials say it has calmed down since the weekend. As of Wednesday, it's at more than 92-thousand acres. About 6,000 acres more than Monday. Crews have had trouble using aircraft, because of the smoke causing...
KVAL
Armed subject shoots arrows at people and property in mobile-home park
On Tuesday, approximately 11:28 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows at a mobile home park in the 82000blk of Davisson Rd. south of Creswell. The call further stated that the subject, male, had put on an army...
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
KVAL
Casa de la Unidad to host Open House as they celebrate with the community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Casa de la Unidad will host an Open House Saturday, September 17th. The event's theme will be celebration as Casa de la Unidad welcomes back people into their offices. Casa de la Unidad is home to Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect (SAfER) and the...
KVAL
Eugene Library cards free for all children who reside in 4J and Bethel school districts
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library will now offer free library cards to all children in the Eugene 4J School District and the Bethel School District, even if they have not yet reached school age and live outside city limits. In 2020, the library began offering the free...
KVAL
Day 2 of Weyerhaeuser workers strike in Oregon and Washington
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — It was day two of the Weyerhaeuser strike Wednesday with more than 1,100 workers in Oregon and Washington stopping work at the multi-billion-dollar timber company. That includes the lumber mill in Cottage Grove, where workers picketed at various locations. The striking employees are part of...
KVAL
Police report burglaries during evacuations from Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
Comments / 0