Las Vegas, NV

Lamarr Earl
3d ago

there is no reason for apartments to be raising rent the way they are,the IRS should raise there taxes so high until they want see a profit,they are the reason for high crime and they should be punished badly for taking advantage of a bad situation

Dee
3d ago

I want everyone to think on this. 50,000 illegals are coming over the border EVERY SINGLE MONTH. They are vying for all the cheap rentals right along with Americans. Let’s all thank the Biden Administration.

KelVegas
3d ago

Lol! But this is what everyone voted for. They wanted mean Tweets gone at any price …well, this is the price. We are living in the longest most excruciatingly painful “I told you so” in history.

Reply(8)
2news.com

Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'

It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis

Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New $400 million data center announced for North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An information technology company has announced its plans to build a new 275,000-square-foot data center in North Las Vegas. Novva Data Centers says the $400 million facility is expected to open in late 2023 on a 20-acre campus. It will be Novva's third data center, joining facilities in West Jordan, Utah, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Critical need for blood donations in Southern Nevada continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Blood banks in Southern Nevada and across the nation are in dire need of blood donations. At the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the donated bags of blood on the shelves are a bit of a relief, albeit temporary. Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the Red...
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin approves Nevada’s EV infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - President Biden’s administration has approved Nevada’s plan for building EV charging infrastructure along highways. The program was created and funded by the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Nevada will be among the first of 35 states with approved plans for EV infrastructure. Those...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE

